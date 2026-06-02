Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - AE Fuels Corporation (TSXV: AEF) (OTCQB: NRGFF) ("AEF" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and transferring the Company's common shares in the United States by enhancing the efficiency and speed of settlement for U.S. investors and brokers. DTC is a subsidiary of Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

The Company's common shares trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "NRGFF".

Gary Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of AE Fuels, commented: "Achieving DTC eligibility is an important milestone in expanding AE Fuels' accessibility to U.S. investors and supporting our broader North American capital markets strategy. Combined with our OTCQB listing, DTC eligibility enhances the efficiency, accessibility and functionality of trading our shares in the United States, reducing friction for investors and brokers while strengthening our visibility within the U.S. market as we continue advancing our critical minerals portfolio."

DTC eligibility is expected to reduce costs and accelerate the settlement process for U.S. broker-dealers and investors, potentially enhancing liquidity and facilitating broader participation by institutional and retail investors in the United States.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

Gary Lewis,

CEO and Director

About AE Fuels Corporation

AE Fuels Corporation (TSXV: AEF) (OTCQB: NRGFF) is a US-aligned, critical minerals company focused on battery-grade manganese and fluorspar-hydrofluoric acid (HF) supply chains. The Company's strategy connects allied-country manganese supply (Pilbara, Western Australia) and domestic US fluorspar supply (New Mexico, USA) with US midstream processing and downstream supply chains. Manganese and fluorspar are designated critical minerals in the US, Australia and EU, and essential to multiple high-growth industries including battery materials, semiconductor fabrication and advanced electronics, nuclear fuel processing and clean energy technologies. AEF is advancing development activities aimed at delivering reliable, allied-sourced supply of these materials to reduce foreign dependency and strengthen US industrial base resilience across these key industries.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299791

Source: AE Fuels Corporation