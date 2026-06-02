Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from its Ceibal target in Colombia's prolific Mid-Cauca gold belt. Tiger's initial 5,000-metre drill program at Ceibal forms part of Tiger's ongoing 20,000-metre drill program at its Quinchía Gold Project.

Highlights:

CEDDH-010 intersected predominantly porphyry-style mineralization over a 685.7 m near-surface interval, including two broad intervals separated by a 34.45 m dike:



214 m at 0.7 g/t Au from 22 m downhole including 23 m at 1.1 g/t Au including 8 m at 1.0 g/t Au



437.05 m at 0.5 g/t Au from 271 m downhole including 9 m at 2.2 g/t Au including 10 m at 1.4 g/t Au

from 271 m downhole

Hole ended in mineralization at 707.7 m downhole, approximately 600 m below surface, and remains open at depth

Three drill rigs remain active across the project, with assays pending from Ceibal, Dos Quebradas, and Tesorito

"CEDDH-010 delivers another strong result for Ceibal and extends the scale of mineralization along our first section line," commented Robert Vallis, President and CEO. "Drilled as a step-back of the CEDDH-001 discovery hole, CEDDH-010 intersected predominantly porphyry-style mineralization over a 686-metre interval beginning near surface, with the hole ending in mineralization. Ceibal remains open along its apparent strike and to depth, and the balance of our initial program is primarily focused on step-out drilling to the northwest and southeast. Drilling results to date at Ceibal are being used to inform the detailed planning of a follow-up drill program in support of a maiden Mineral Resource estimate."

The results reported in this news release are summarized in Tables 1 and 2. Figures 1 and 2 show the drillhole collar and section locations. Figure 3 is a regional map of the Quinchía Gold Project.

Ceibal lies approximately 1 kilometre south of the Miraflores deposit and 1 kilometre southwest of the Tesorito deposit (Figure 3). The target area is coincident with a sub-circular combined Au-Mo surface geochemical anomaly that has an approximate 800-metre by 600-metre footprint (Figure 1). This surface anomaly defines the exploration area for Tiger's initial 5,000-metre drill program.

Drilling at Ceibal has intersected a mineralized corridor with an apparent strike length of at least 300 metres and an apparent average width of approximately 300 metres. Mineralization has been traced over a vertical thickness of approximately 600 metres in CEDDH-010 and remains open to depth. The geometry, true thickness, extent, and continuity of mineralization have not been defined, and the corridor remains open to the northwest, southeast, and southwest.

The balance of Tiger's initial 5,000-metre Ceibal drill program is planned to focus primarily on step-out drilling to test the corridor's apparent strike extent to the northwest and southeast. Deeper holes are intended to gather data that may identify pathfinders to assist in locating the causative porphyry responsible for the system.

CEDDH-010 Returns 214 m Grading 0.7 g/t Au and 437 m Grading 0.5 g/t Au

CEDDH-010 was drilled as a step-back of CEDDH-001, with the collar set approximately 80 metres northeast of CEDDH-001 along the same section line (Figure 1). The hole was designed to test the long, near-surface gold mineralization intersected in CEDDH-001, CEDDH-005, and CEDDH-009 for depth continuity beneath those holes and for northeast extension along the section line. CEDDH-001, the Ceibal discovery hole drilled by a prior operator, returned 500 metres grading 0.5 g/t Au from surface.

CEDDH-010 was drilled to a final length of 707.7 metres and intersected dacite porphyry over most of its drilled length, with intervals of intrusive breccia and inter-mineral to late diorite porphyry.

From 22 metres downhole, CEDDH-010 returned 214.2 metres grading 0.7 g/t Au, hosted almost entirely in dacite porphyry, and including two higher-grade intervals of 23 metres grading 1.1 g/t Au from 55 metres downhole and 8 metres grading 1.0 g/t Au from 86 metres downhole. The composite is interrupted by a 34.45-metre barren late-diorite dike, as detailed further below and shown in Figure 2.

From 270.65 metres downhole to the end of the hole at 707.7 metres, CEDDH-010 returned a second composite interval of 437.05 metres grading 0.5 g/t Au, including two higher-grade intervals of 9 metres grading 2.2 g/t Au and 114 ppm Mo from 613 metres and 10 metres grading 1.4 g/t Au from 656 metres. The interval is predominantly dacite porphyry with moderate potassic alteration and chlorite-sericite overprinting. Several narrow intrusive breccia intervals were logged throughout and returned grades broadly consistent with the surrounding dacite. The basalt intersected at end of hole (from 695.24 m downhole) was mineralized within the composite at average grades above the 0.2 g/t Au reporting cut-off grade. The hole ended in mineralization and remains open at depth.

CEDDH-010 shows a vertically continuous potassic alteration domain developed in dacite porphyry, with moderate chlorite-sericite alteration overprinting from 140 metres downhole. Sustained chalcopyrite at approximately 0.2 to 0.4%, recurrent traces of bornite and covellite, abundant magnetite (up to 1.5%), and persistent QM-, B-, and M-type vein networks that intensify with depth were observed. These features are consistent with porphyry-style gold mineralization.

With CEDDH-009 and CEDDH-010 now reported, and CEDDH-012 recently completed with assays pending, drilling along this section line (Figure 2) spans the central portion of the Au-Mo surface geochemical anomaly shown in Figure 1.

Drillhole CEDDH-012 is a further step-back of CEDDH-001 collared approximately 150 metres northeast of CEDDH-001 and 70 metres northeast of CEDDH-010. Logging shows broadly comparable proportions of dacite porphyry, inter-mineral to late diorite porphyry, and intrusive breccia. Basalt was also logged near surface and at depth. Assays are pending, and the relationship of these logged units to mineralization has not yet been determined.

As shown in Figure 2, the section is interpreted to include several sub-vertical to steeply dipping dikes that cut the dacite porphyry host rock along the drill line. In CEDDH-010, the central dike, logged as inter-mineral to late-mineral porphyry from 236.2 metres to 270.65 metres downhole, is barren and corresponds with the 34.45-metre interval that separates the hole's two composite intervals. Farther downhole, the second composite intersects a narrower western dike from approximately 396 metres to 415 metres downhole, associated with intrusive breccia that returned grades consistent with the surrounding dacite porphyry host rock.

The section also includes an interpreted eastern dike logged only in CEDDH-012. As assays for CEDDH-012 are pending, the relationship of the eastern dike to mineralization has not yet been determined.

Overall, logging of drillholes along the section line in Figure 2 shows a dacite porphyry package as the predominant host, cut by sub-vertical to steeply dipping dikes of inter-mineral to late-mineral porphyry and intrusive breccia. Basalt is also logged in several holes with QM- and B-type veining. The interpreted western and central dikes are intersected in multiple holes along the section line, with the eastern dike only encountered in a single hole.

These consistent host-rock and dike relationships are supportive of a broader mineralized porphyry-style system extending between drillholes along the section. Additional drilling along this line and adjacent to it will be used to evaluate the mineralized system's geometry, true thickness, and continuity. Drilling results to date at Ceibal are being used to inform the detailed planning of a follow-up drill program in support of a maiden Mineral Resource estimate.

Sampling, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drilling was completed using HQ- and NQ-diameter diamond core. Drill core is logged by a Company geologist, photographed, cut in half, and sampled at the Company's core facility in Quinchía, Colombia under the supervision of a geologist. One half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS' laboratory in Medellín for sample preparation and with sub-samples sent to ALS' laboratories in Lima, Perú for analysis. The remaining half-core (or quarter-core if a core duplicate sample was taken) is retained onsite as a witness sample. ALS' Medellín and Lima laboratories are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and are independent of the Company. All samples are analyzed for gold using 50 g fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA26). Samples are also analyzed for a 48-element suite by ICP-AES and ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion (ME-MS61L). Where applicable, high-grade and overlimit assays are re-analyzed using an appropriate technique. In addition to the laboratory's QA/QC practices, certified reference materials, coarse blanks, and quarter-core duplicates are inserted into the sample stream to monitor analytical performance. Other than as reported, no unreported significant core recovery or drilling issues were encountered during the program. Collar coordinates are preliminary and were recorded in the field using handheld GPS with elevation derived from a 2012 airborne LiDAR survey. Drill core was orientated, and downhole orientation surveys were collected at regular intervals. For data verification of the prior operator drilling results referenced in this news release, see Tiger's news release titled "Tiger Gold Drills 120 m Step-out at Ceibal and Intersects 226 m @ 0.6 g/t Au, Including 10 m @ 3 g/t Au" dated May 13, 2026. Only results that meet Tiger's QA/QC protocols are reported.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., Tiger's Vice-President, Corporate Development, and César García, M.Sc., FAusIMM, the Company's Exploration Manager in Colombia, each of whom is a "qualified person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Neither Mr. Link nor Mr. García is independent of the Company. Drill programs at Ceibal are designed by Mr. García and Mr. Link. Exploration programs at the Quinchía Gold Project are directed and supervised by Mr. García.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia, over which Tiger holds an option to acquire a 100% interest. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources, and others.

For further information, please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Tiger's objectives, goals or future plans; exploration results, geologic interpretations, potential mineralization, potential porphyry plugs, potential porphyry centres, potential pathfinders to a causative porphyry, lateral extensions, the apparent strike extent, width, and depth of mineralization at Ceibal, the geometry, true thickness, and continuity of the mineralized system, and the potential to expand mineralization or improve grade or increase Mineral Resource category confidence, including through infill, extension, gap, definition, and step-out drilling; Tiger's plans to execute and complete its Phase 1 and Phase 2 exploration programs detailed in the 2025 Technical Report, including the anticipated timing, commencement, completion, and results of drill programs (including drilling and assays pending or in progress), planned field programs, future technical studies (including preliminary economic assessment, preliminary feasibility, or feasibility-level studies), and updated Mineral Resource estimates; exploration and project development plans at the Quinchía Gold Project and regionally, including the ability to develop exploration targets, drill targets, and define Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves; the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships with local and Indigenous communities; the timing of the commencement of operations; and estimates of market conditions. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support; that drilling, sampling, assaying, data compilation, geological modelling and Mineral Resource estimation, and technical studies (including preliminary economic assessment, preliminary feasibility or feasibility-level studies) will commence and be completed on the timelines currently anticipated; that the Company will have access to the financing required to advance technical studies and the project; and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any references to nearby projects, properties, deposits, or mines are provided for regional context only, and mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Quinchía Gold Project.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization or to identify Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves; uncertainties related to geological continuity and the extent of mineralization, including due to geological complexity, insufficient drilling data, or incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient historical drilling data, any of which may not yield economically viable results; delays in, or reductions to, or the inability to complete or advance drill or field programs, sampling, assaying, data validation, data verification, geological modelling, technical studies, or Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve estimates, including within anticipated timeframes; risks that the Company may not satisfy minimum expenditure requirements or other work commitments under its property agreements (including option or earn-in agreements), which could adversely affect the Company's ability to maintain or earn its interest in the project; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; and changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, and fluctuations in commodity prices, including gold and diesel fuel; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date after the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the Filing Statement and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Table 1: CEDDH-010 Composite Assay Results

Drillhole From To Interval True Width Au Ag Cu Mo ID (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (ppm) CEDDH-010 22 236.2 214.2 unknown 0.7 0.9 0.06 17 incl. 55 78 23 unknown 1.1 1.1 0.06 29 incl. 86 94 8 unknown 1.0 0.9 0.07 32 and 270.65 707.7 437.05 unknown 0.5 0.9 0.05 21 incl. 613 622 9 unknown 2.2 1.2 0.07 114 incl. 656 666 10 unknown 1.4 1.1 0.06 36

All composite intervals are reported over a minimum downhole length of 10 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 0.2 g/t Au, allowing for up to 10 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped. All reported intervals refer to downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown at this time due to the early stage of exploration. Higher-grade intervals reported as any interval over a minimum length of 5 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 1 g/t Au, allowing for up to 5 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Information (EPSG:32618)

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Dip ID (m) (m) (m asl) (m) (°) (°) CEDDH-010 422,625 583,990 1,309 707.7 N231° -61°

Figure 1: Ceibal Drillhole Collar and Section Locations Plan Map

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Figure 2: Ceibal Interpretive Section A-A' (looking N323°)

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Figure 3: Quinchía Gold Project Deposits and Prospects

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299746

Source: Tiger Gold Corp.