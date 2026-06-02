Water technology specialist Ecolab plans to invest €100 million ($116.5 million) in two major industrial projects in France designated as of strategic importance by the government. The company is investing in the proposed HoloSolis plant, a gigafactory for photovoltaic cells and modules located in the Europôle industrial zone in Hambach, northeastern France. The facility is expected to be capable of producing up to 10 million solar panels annually and support the development of a European solar manufacturing sector. Ecolab is also investing in GravitHy, a project aiming to produce 2 million tonnes ...

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