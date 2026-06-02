Recognition reflects sustained customer outcomes as enterprises move from AI experiments to production deployments

Phenom, the leader in applied AI with an infrastructure built specifically to redesign work operations, has been positioned as a Strategic Leader in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition for the sixth year in a row. The positioning reinforces Phenom's focus on sustained execution and customer impact at a moment when most enterprises remain stuck between AI ambition and AI that works.

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Phenom has been positioned as a Strategic Leader in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition for the sixth year in a row. The positioning reinforces Phenom's focus on sustained execution and customer impact at a moment when most enterprises remain stuck between AI ambition and AI that works.

The execution gap is well documented. Fosway's recent AI Market Assessment for Talent Acquisition found that only 27% of AI features claimed by talent acquisition vendors are actually live with customers. Phenom's own State of AI Automation for HR: 2026 Benchmarks Report tells a similar story on the buyer side: more than 83% of organisations are between task-level and partial process automation, and fewer than 1% have reached high intelligence maturity. The result is a market where investment is outpacing value realisation.

Alongside Fosway's evaluation of vendor performance, potential, presence, total cost of ownership and trajectory, Phenom points to customer deployments as evidence that its customers are closing that gap.

"In a market where AI capability claims continue to outpace what customers can actually deploy, sustained Strategic Leader positioning is meaningful," said Dr. Sven Elbert, Lead Analyst for Talent Acquisition, Fosway Group. "Phenom continues to demonstrate the breadth of functionality, customer adoption and innovation trajectory in a category where buyers are looking for AI-enabled solutions that can move beyond isolated use cases."

Across industries, organisations are already deploying Phenom's AI agents for their specific hiring challenges. Voice Screening Agent alone is producing results like these:

Cut time to offer in half and reclaimed 400 recruiter hours a month in six weeks, reaching 92% of screenings completed in one business day

Reduced screening time by 60%, achieved 85% completion rates and improved candidate-to-hire ratio from 7:1 to 3:1

Saved 60+ recruiter hours on a single VP-level requisition by screening 4,000 applicants in 72 hours, with 92% alignment between AI rankings and recruiter evaluations

An Applied AI Infrastructure Built for HR

Phenom's recognition follows a year of platform advances that move enterprises from isolated AI use cases to multi-agent systems and includes the introduction of WorkOps, built on a decade of applied AI innovation. WorkOps orchestrates work across the entire talent lifecycle and applies company policies in real time, with a Hypercell framework that tailors AI to the specific industry, role, function, geography and workflow where it operates.

Each capability addresses a specific moment in the hiring journey where recruiters and hiring managers can gain more autonomy and speed:

Intake Agent aligns hiring managers on role requirements in minutes, generating job descriptions, interview guides and screening criteria from a single conversation rather than weeks of back-and-forth

aligns hiring managers on role requirements in minutes, generating job descriptions, interview guides and screening criteria from a single conversation rather than weeks of back-and-forth Sourcing Agent identifies, segments and engages quality candidates across internal and external talent pools, replacing uninformed manual outreach with adaptive campaigns that learn from every response

identifies, segments and engages quality candidates across internal and external talent pools, replacing uninformed manual outreach with adaptive campaigns that learn from every response Voice Screening Agent conducts consistent, multilingual conversations at any hour, advancing qualified candidates within a day instead of the week most legacy workflows require

conducts consistent, multilingual conversations at any hour, advancing qualified candidates within a day instead of the week most legacy workflows require AI Interviewer and Fraud Detection Agent work together to run dynamic interviews tied to the exact competencies a role requires, combining cognitive assessment, psychometric science and biometric integrity checks to validate the human skills AI can not fake and resumes can not prove

Phenom's defined levels of AI maturity and dedicated AI bootcamps give organisations guided pathways from task-level automation to autonomous operations, with measurable outcomes tied to each step. The result is shorter time to value and a clearer return on every AI investment.

What Sustained Recognition Means for TA Leaders

Sustained Strategic Leader positioning is especially relevant when buyers face significant execution risk. As organisations move from generative AI experiments to agentic and autonomous workflows, the cost of choosing a vendor that cannot operationalise what it markets compounds quickly.

"AI capability claims are common in talent acquisition. What enterprises can actually deploy is not," said John Deal, Sr. Director, Product Marketing at Phenom. "Phenom customers continue to adopt and scale what we ship, and Fosway continues to recognise it. That's six years of Strategic Leader status earned by customers using and benefiting from the AI they bought."

To learn more about Phenom's leadership position, read this blog.

To see how Phenom's applied AI is redesigning workforce operations, register for IAMPHENOM Europe taking place on 4-5 November in Paris, France.

About Phenom

Phenom is an applied AI company with the only AI infrastructure built specifically for HR. Powered by Engines that harmonize data, Ontologies that guide every decision, X AI that hyper-personalizes experiences, and Agents that work alongside teams, Phenom's platform uses industry and business context to automate workflows, eliminate busywork, and enhance every experience while remaining compliant. Driven by a purpose to help a billion people find the right work, no other company is as dedicated to helping organizations hire faster, develop better and retain longer.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies (6 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (5 years), 11 Brandon Hall 'Excellence in Technology' awards including Gold for 'Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,' Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in Canada, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

About the Fosway 9-Grid

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

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Contacts:

Jennifer Lyons

Phenom

267-379-5066

jennifer.lyons@phenom.com