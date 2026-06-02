Landmark symposium to equip clinicians with practical, ethical AI frameworks, chaired by a lead author of Europe's ESMO EBAI and ELCAP oncology guidelines

Medscape Education will launch Future-Ready Hematologists: Practical and Ethical Use of AI in Hematology and Oncology at EHA 2026 on June 11, where leading experts will convene to explore responsible AI in one of medicine's most complex, rapidly evolving specialties.

Registration is free for all EHA delegates. Reserve your seat here.

The session is chaired by Prof. Jakob N. Kather, MD, MSc, Else Kroener Fresenius Center for Digital Health, Technical University Dresden, and NCT, University Hospital Heidelberg. He is joined by Prof. Chan Cheah, MBBS, DMSc, Consultant Hematologist, Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Perth, Australia; and Prof. Matthew Lunning, DO, FACP, Chief of Hematology and Assistant Vice Chancellor of Research, University of Nebraska Medical Center.

"Hematology moves faster than any clinician can track alone. AI can close that gap, but only if it's built on validated, evidence-backed science. Medscape AI shows what responsible clinical AI looks like in practice."

Jakob N. Kather, MD, MSc; Chair, Future-Ready Hematologists Symposium, EHA 2026

Key Topics:

Large language models for guideline interpretation treatment decisions

Emerging applications of AI in hematology/oncology workflows

Practical implementation of ESMO, EBAI, and ELCAP guidance

Core principles of responsible AI adoption

AI Designed for Clinicians

Medscape AI draws exclusively on trusted clinical and expert sources, with every response grounded in cited evidence to deliver reliable, clinically relevant insights. Available free to Medscape members, it's built on the principle that ethical AI should enhance clinical decision-making-not replace clinician expertise.

"This symposium reflects our commitment to advancing ethical AI and ensuring that physicians worldwide can use these tools to support clinical research and decision-making."

Christina Hoffman, Chief Strategy Officer, Medscape Education

About

Medscape is the leading clinical resource for physicians and healthcare professionals, delivering trusted medical news, evidence-based information, and point-of-care tools-now augmented by AI. Medscape Education (medscape.org) offers 30+ specialty-focused channels with thousands of free CME and CE courses. Medscape is a subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp.

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