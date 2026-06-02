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PR Newswire
02.06.2026 14:06 Uhr
267 Leser
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As Financial Services Moves from AI Pilots to AI Operations, Brillio Appoints Jeff McMillan as Independent Director

McMillan, former head of firmwide AI at Morgan Stanley, joins Brillio's Board as the company scales production AI for the world's largest banks and insurers.

DALLAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most enterprise AI never reaches production. Brillio was built to change that. Today, the company announced the appointment of Jeff McMillan as an Independent Director on its Board - a signal of where Brillio is doubling down: deeper AI and engineering capability for financial services, the industry moving fastest from AI experimentation to AI operations.

Brillio is the enterprise AI accelerator with an engineering-first approach. Its AI Intelligence stack, data and platform engineering practices, and industry-vertical model are designed to take AI from concept to production inside the systems where real work happens - not slide decks, not sandboxes. McMillan's appointment deepens that capability where it matters most: banking, capital markets, wealth management, and insurance.

Jeff McMillan is the Founder of McMillanAI, an AI advisory and education firm, and former Head of Firmwide AI at Morgan Stanley. There, he led the deployment of generative AI to the firm's 16,000 financial advisors and established Morgan Stanley as a pioneer in production-grade enterprise AI. Earlier, as Morgan Stanley's Chief Analytics and Data Officer for Wealth Management, he applied data and machine learning to redefine client engagement. He has also held senior leadership roles at Merrill Lynch. McMillan is an Adjunct Professor at Columbia University's School of Management, where he teaches AI in Financial Services. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

"Jeff has done what most enterprises are still trying to do - take AI from concept to firmwide impact inside one of the most complex businesses in the world," said Raj Mamodia, Founder and CEO of Brillio. "That is exactly the work we do for our clients. Brillio is engineering-first by design - production AI, not pilots, not PowerPoint. Jeff's experience sharpens the two things our clients care about most: the discipline to run AI at scale, and the depth to do it in financial services. We're fortunate to have him on our Board."

"The financial services industry is at an inflection point," said Vikram Pandit, Chairman and CEO of Orogen Group and former CEO of Citigroup. "The firms that win in this next decade will be those that move beyond pilots to operationalize AI inside their core businesses. Brillio has built the engineering depth and industry expertise to be a serious partner in that shift. Jeff's appointment significantly strengthens that proposition."

"Brillio is built for this moment," said Jeff McMillan. "The gap between firms that deploy AI into the core of their operations and those that don't is widening fast. Brillio combines engineering discipline, industry depth, and execution speed-the combination of financial institutions needs to move from AI ambition to operational reality. I look forward to working with Raj and the Board to accelerate this transformation."

About Brillio

Brillio is an enterprise AI accelerator built on an engineering-first approach. The company partners with global enterprises to take AI into production - across customer experience, data, and platform engineering. It does this through its AI Intelligence stack and a delivery model organized around industry verticals. Brillio has 14 delivery locations across North America, Europe, and Asia, and more than 5,500 AI-first professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and backed by Bain Capital. Learn more at www.brillio.com.

Media Contact:
Email: media@brillio.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2992993/BRILLIO_Jeff_McMillan.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171380/5998886/Brillio_Logo.jpg

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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