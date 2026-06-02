Veriff Named a Leader in G2's Summer 2026 Identity Verification Grid Report

Real user reviews recognize Veriff for product direction, ease of use, and AI-powered verification capabilities

New York, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, a global AI-native identity platform, has been named a Leader in the G2 Summer 2026 Identity Verification Grid Report. The recognition reflects the company's continued strength in both customer satisfaction and market presence, with the company holding the Leader position for consecutive seasons.

Based on verified customer feedback, Veriff earned a 4.5 out of 5 rating across reviews, with standout scores across key metrics:

100% of users believe the product is headed in the right direction

98% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars

96% of users find Veriff easy to do business with

91% of users would likely recommend Veriff

Veriff's highest-rated features include AI Document Check and Liveness Detection (both 96%) and Standards Compliance (95%), reflecting its strength in core identity verification capabilities.

"Being recognized as a Leader by G2 season after season reflects the trust our customers place in us," said Kaarel Kotkas, Founder and CEO of Veriff. "Knowing who to trust is at the heart of everything we build, and this validation from real users confirms we're delivering on that mission."

G2, one of the world's largest and most trusted software marketplaces, ranks products based on verified customer reviews alongside market data, including seller size, social impact, and global reach.

About Veriff

Veriff is a global AI-native identity platform that helps organizations build trust online. Leading companies across financial services, marketplaces, mobility, gig economy, and other digital sectors rely on Veriff's technology to stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally.

Veriff's trust infrastructure supports the full customer journey, from verification to ongoing authentication and fraud prevention, with the least friction for honest people. Built for global scale, Veriff helps businesses expand across borders without the complexity of managing identity verification, compliance, and fraud in multiple markets - creating a single source of truth for trusted identities.

Veriff press@veriff.com