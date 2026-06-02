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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 14:10 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Centrical Raises $39M to Transform Frontline Performance for the AI Era Workforce

Investment led by Leeds Illuminate and Kingfisher Investment, with participation from several existing investors including JVP, will fund global expansion and the development of AI tools to manage frontline performance for human and digital workers.

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrical, the leader in the emerging Performance Intelligence category, today announced a $39 million Series D funding round led by Leeds Illuminate (New York and North Carolina) and Kingfisher Investment (San Francisco and Boulder), with participation from JVP, the company's largest shareholder, and other existing investors. The investment will accelerate Centrical's global expansion and transform how enterprises drive productivity and performance across frontline teams as AI fundamentally reshapes work across industries.

Gal Rimon, Founder and CEO of Centrical, said: "I founded Centrical after years in business intelligence watching the same broken loop: dashboards full of insights, but very little that actually moved the needle. The intelligence existed; it just didn't act. We're building the operating system that closes that gap, guiding employees to the right action, enabling managers to coach what matters, and driving business outcomes autonomously. The investment accelerates our mission to combine agentic AI and human expertise to continuously improve how enterprises empower millions of employees, human and AI, worldwide."

Centrical's leadership team

Pioneering Autonomous Performance Intelligence

Partnering with some of the world's largest enterprises across leading U.S. banks, global telecommunications providers, and major international hospitality brands, Centrical's platform has driven strong results across multiple domains:

  • Atop-five U.S. bank's fraud back office saw a 4.8% increase in accounts processed and a 66.7% decrease in errors.
  • Deutsche Telekom's retail partner network achieved a 19% improvement in overall sales and a 32% increase in streaming platform subscriptions.
  • IHG Hotels & Resorts saw an increase in loyalty program enrollment, a leading driver of direct bookings and revenue growth.
  • TP Samsung's customer service teams improved first-call resolution (FCR) by 7.5% while reducing manager administrative work by 70%.

These results come as Centrical continues to expand its AI portfolio:

  • AI-Assisted Coaching: personalized, real-time performance guidance to help managers coach better
  • AI Role-Play Simulations: preparing employees for complex customer interactions
  • Hyper-Personalized Performance Experiences: orchestrates coaching, training, and interventions tailored to each employee's role, goals, and growth areas
  • Autonomous Performance Intelligence: a self-reinforcing operating system that identifies opportunities and triggers the right programs and playbooks to improve frontline execution.

Together, these innovations enable enterprises to move beyond static dashboards and disconnected development toward an autonomous model for performance management. Centrical is also developing vertical-specific solutions designed to accelerate time-to-value for enterprises.

The Centrical Performance Intelligence Platform

Investor Perspectives:

Mahila Amjad, Principal at Leeds Illuminate, emphasized the human dimension of Centrical's impact:

"What excites us about Centrical is its ability to develop human potential at scale. Frontline roles are evolving rapidly, and organizations need to continuously reskill and mobilize employees. The best enterprises bring their people real opportunities to grow into new roles through frictionless mobility built into the flow of work - balancing today's performance with readiness for tomorrow. Organizations that get this right will build a workforce that's more confident, more capable, and resilient as the business evolves."

Yariv Robinson, Managing Partner at Kingfisher Investment, focused on the company's business strength and growth potential:

"Centrical has built a rare and valuable combination of enterprise credibility, measurable ROI, and operational discipline. The company is growing within some of the largest and most complex organizations in the world, expanding across business units and geographies while achieving operational profitability. That demonstrates not just innovation, but a durable and scalable business model. We see significant global expansion potential ahead."

Erel Margalit, Founder and Chairman of JVP and Chairman of Centrical, spoke to the company's category-defining position:

"Centrical is defining the Performance Intelligence category at a pivotal moment, as enterprises rethink how they drive execution across a human and AI workforce. We invested early in the conviction that performance at any workplace would become a continuous, system-level capability, driven by real-time data, AI-powered guidance, and embedded development. Centrical is pioneering this model and is positioned to lead as the industry transforms how it serves customers worldwide."

A Human Philosophy for the AI Era

As AI reshapes how work gets done, Centrical's conviction has not changed: technology raises the ceiling, but people are what move the business. To mark this next chapter, Centrical is launching People Make It Matter, a campaign celebrating the frontline employees, managers, and leaders who turn AI's potential into real outcomes for customers and companies. Learn more at centrical.com/makeitmatter.

About Centrical

Centrical is the Performance Intelligence OS for the frontline, the only platform that closes the action gap between data and behavior. Across sales, service, and operations teams, Centrical routes the right interventions to whoever needs them, employees, managers, and increasingly AI agents, at every stage of the employee lifecycle.

For employees, Centrical connects what every other tool leaves disconnected (performance data, coaching, learning, practice, and recognition) in one closed loop that compounds improvement and growth over time. For managers, AI-assisted coaching surfaces who to coach, on what, and when, with the right action ready for every coaching moment. For leaders, AI-powered insights reveal the performance drivers behind every outcome, enabling faster decisions, stronger retention, and a hybrid frontline that adapts and mobilizes as the business changes.

Founded in 2013, Centrical serves Fortune 500 enterprises across 150 countries and 60 languages, with offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and London. Customers include TP, DHL, Deutsche Telekom, and two top-five U.S. banks and hospitality brands. Frost & Sullivan and QKS Group name Centrical a leader in Workforce Engagement Management.

For more information about Centrical, please visit www.centrical.com.

For inquiries, contact:
Natalie Roth
press@centrical.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at;
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ac8584f-bb59-470d-81da-d9a6c021d000
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86d0fb89-e24b-480d-851b-d519eff38fd9


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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