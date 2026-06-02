Impulse Space Raises $500M Series D to Build In-Space Mobility Infrastructure for the Space Economy

After proving its spacecraft in orbit, Impulse is rapidly expanding its teamand production to build the in-space mobility infrastructure that will accelerate humanity's future beyond Earth.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impulse Space, the in-space mobility leader, today announced it has raised $500 million in Series D funding. The round was co-led by 137 Ventures and BANNER VC, bringing the company's total capital raised to over $1 billion.

The funding will support hiring and manufacturing growth as the company scales its effort to build in-space mobility infrastructure: the vehicles, propulsion systems, and operational architecture that determine where and how spacecraft move after launch.

With three missions flown and hundreds of millions of dollars in customer contracts, Impulse is growing to meet surging demand for in-space mobility across commercial, civil, and government sectors.

Unlocking Mobility Beyond Launch

Over the past decade, launch has become more accessible and frequent. But once in orbit, spacecraft have remained constrained in their ability to move. Historically, spacecraft have been locked into a single orbit following launch or faced with slow, expensive transfers.

In order to accelerate humanity's future beyond Earth, unlock a robust space economy, and realize a true space age, a new layer of orbital infrastructure must be developed: spacecraft that are purpose-built for in-space mobility.

Impulse is designing, building, testing, and flying those spacecraft.

Advanced in-space mobility - the ability to move quickly, precisely, responsively, and affordably after launch - is a required capability for the next phase of the space economy. It allows spacecraft to be placed, repositioned or re-tasked, and operated with unprecedented flexibility. And with that, it transforms how missions are designed and unlocks new opportunities across commercial, civil, and government missions - both in and well beyond Earth's immediate orbits.

"We're building more than spacecraft: we're building the economic and technical engine that will power humanity's expansion into space," said Tom Mueller, founder and CEO of Impulse Space. "From Earth orbit to the Moon and beyond, the ability to move quickly, precisely, and affordably on orbit is the fundamental capability that will unlock a true space age."

From Flight-Proven Spacecraft to Full-Spectrum Mobility Infrastructure

Impulse's initial fleet of spacecraft span precision maneuvering, rapid long-haul transport, and rideshare access to higher-energy destinations.

Mira , the company's precision maneuvering spacecraft, has flown multiple missions, executing record-setting orbit changes and complex in-space operations including autonomous rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO).

, the company's precision maneuvering spacecraft, has flown multiple missions, executing record-setting orbit changes and complex in-space operations including autonomous rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO). Helios , a high-energy kick stage scheduled for first flight in 2027, is designed to deliver payloads to distant orbits on dramatically shorter timelines and much more affordably than conventional approaches.

, a high-energy kick stage scheduled for first flight in 2027, is designed to deliver payloads to distant orbits on dramatically shorter timelines and much more affordably than conventional approaches. Caravan, the company's rideshare program, is designed to reduce the cost of access to higher-energy orbits such as GEO.





Alongside its spacecraft, Impulse is developing a family of propulsion systems tailored to different mission profiles:

Saiph for precision maneuvering and orbital repositioning.

for precision maneuvering and orbital repositioning. Deneb for high-energy, long-distance transport.

for high-energy, long-distance transport. Rigel for throttleable applications such as landers and responsive maneuvers.





With several additional spacecraft and propulsion systems in development, Impulse is building the full-spectrum in-space mobility infrastructure required for a future where movement in space is fast, flexible, and routine.

Backing a New Era of Space Infrastructure

The Series D round reflects growing investor conviction that mobility after launch is a critical layer of space infrastructure to accelerate humanity's future beyond Earth.

"Tom helped transform access to space at SpaceX, and now he's tackling the industry's next major challenge: in-space mobility," said Justin Fishner-Wolfson, Managing Partner at 137 Ventures. "At 137, we invest in generational technology companies that redefine existing industries. We see that potential in Impulse. Mobility in space is strategic and will define the next phase of the space economy, and Impulse is building the infrastructure to make that possible."

"As activity in orbit increases, in-space mobility becomes foundational," said Adam Ramada, Managing Partner at BANNER VC. "Impulse is building the infrastructure that enables the next layer of growth for the space economy. They've brought some of the brightest minds in the world together and we're proud to be part of the ride."

Additional participating investors include Founder's Fund, Lux Capital, and Linse Capital.

Scaling to Meet Demand

Impulse will use the funding to expand its team and manufacturing capacity to support rapidly growing demand for post-launch mobility

The company has more than doubled its headcount over the past year and is hiring across propulsion, avionics, autonomy, spacecraft systems, manufacturing, and mission operations, with over 200 open roles and more planned.

Impulse has also expanded its footprint with facilities in Redondo Beach, CA, Boulder, CO, Washington, D.C., and a growing test environment in Mojave, CA.

"This funding allows us to scale without compromising the quality and speed of execution that define Impulse," said Eric Romo, President and COO of Impulse Space. "Demand for in-space mobility is exceptionally high, and we're growing our team and production to address it head on."

Impulse is hiring engineers and operators who want to build, test, and fly the systems defining how humanity moves beyond Earth. For more information, visit www.impulsespace.com/careers.

About Impulse Space

Impulse Space, the in-space mobility leader, is accelerating our future beyond Earth beginning with its fleet of cost-effective, high-performance space vehicles: Helios and Mira. The Helios kick stage unlocks high-energy orbits with its powerful Deneb engine, rapidly transporting payloads from LEO to MEO, GEO, heliocentric, lunar, and other planetary orbits. The flight-proven Mira enables precise maneuverability and rapid responsiveness for hosting, deployment, and rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO) across any orbit. Founded by Tom Mueller and led by a team of industry titans, Impulse Space is transforming in-space mobility by reliably and rapidly getting customers where they want to go. And they're just getting started. For more information, visit www.impulsespace.com.

Press kit: Impulse Space Press Kit 2026

Contact: press@impulsespace.com

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