True, the premier global executive talent platform powered by data, AI, and deep sector expertise, announced today the launch of the True AI Capability Index?, a proprietary framework that predicts executive performance in the AI-transformation age. While the broader market struggles to assess technical adaptability, True is providing the first reliable system to assess candidates with the winning combination of proven execution and AI fluency.

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The talent market is currently split between proven leaders who are failing to adapt their playbooks and high-potential candidates who lack the experience to manage large organizations. True's AI Capability Index?gives clients a clearer view of which leaders will continue to create value as the rules evolve.

"We are entering a phase where relationship depth and judgment matter more than ever," said Brad Stadler, CEO co-Founder of True Platform. "The cost of finding names is decreasing. True's advantage lies in our ability to assess talent using these advanced frameworks. We're modernizing executive hiring to ensure our clients have the leadership they need to outperform."

The True AI Capability Index? categorizes candidates using two primary metrics: execution pedigree and AI skill/will. This data-driven approach allows clients to commit to hiring profiles that offer both immediate results and long-term upside.

"Our clients are looking for leaders who can drive transformation with no historical precedent," said Evan Grossman, Managing Director and co-Head of the CEO Board Practices. "The framework creates a shared language for these conversations. We help clients understand the trade-offs between expert operators and AI-focused innovators. This clarity narrows the candidate pool and leads to more realistic hiring decisions."

Leadership has not changed but how executives succeed has. The True AI Capability Index? assesses candidates on five dimensions of adaptive intelligence including model-updating speed and hybrid organization design. True looks for leaders who reason through ambiguity and design teams around human and AI collaboration. This focus on real capability reduces the risk of hiring leaders who might plateau as technology changes.

ABOUT TRUE

True is the most trusted executive talent management platform powered by unmatched data, technology, and global expertise. The True AI Capability Index?predicts executive performance in the AI-transformation age with precision and speed. Products and services include True Search for executive recruiting, TrueBridge for fractional and interim placements, and True Talent Labs to strengthen leadership teams through coaching and assessment. Thrive is our real-time Talent CRM and SearchEssentials brings tech-enabled tailoring to the hiring process.

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Contacts:

Jillian Ruggieri Senior Lead, Communications

jillian.ruggieri@trueplatform.com