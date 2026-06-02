The program has supported more than 300 research collaborations across leading institutions worldwide, contributing to over 45 published human clinical studies on Niagen and advancing understanding of NAD+ biology beyond blood biomarkers into clinically relevant tissues and systems

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE), the global authority on NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, today announced the official renaming of the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP) to the Niagen Research Program, reflecting the Company's name evolution with a focus on advancing the understanding and applications of NAD+ through its flagship ingredient, Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient, effective, and highest-quality NAD+ booster.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260528142655/en/

Niagen Bioscience Renames ChromaDex External Research Program to the Niagen Research Program, Strengthening Position as the Global Leader in NAD+ Science

"The Niagen Research Program reflects both the maturity of the science and the scale of the global research community advancing it," said Rob Fried, CEO of Niagen Bioscience. "For decades, we have focused on building the scientific foundation for NAD+ research through rigorous collaboration with leading independent investigators. As interest in NAD+ continues to grow, we believe credible science, clinical rigor, and responsible communication matter more than ever."

Through the Niagen Research Program, independent investigators from world-renowned institutions such as Mayo Clinic, National Institutes of Health (NIH), Harvard University, MIT, and Cambridge University have historically requested Niagen for their pre-clinical and clinical research on NAD+ biology. The program provides oral food-grade and pharmaceutical-grade Niagen research materials, scientific collaboration, and technical support. There are 45+ peer-reviewed published clinical studies on Niagen to date, over 90% of which are completely independent.

Research conducted through the program has explored the roles of NAD+ and Niagen across clinically relevant tissues and organ systems, including skeletal and brain tissues, as well as cellular energy metabolism, cardiovascular health, inflammation, cognitive function, reproductive health, exercise performance, sleep quality, and agricultural applications. The program introduced emerging areas, including Peripheral Artery Disease and Ataxia Telangiectasia, a rare orphan disease, to the NAD+ research space. Further, recent research incorporated pharmaceutical-grade Niagen in clinical studies exploring IV and injectable administration. Currently, the program supports more than 175 ongoing and developing research studies.

In addition, the Company recently initiated the Niagen Bioscience Trainee Grant Program, which will award three $10,000 grants to graduate students and postdoctoral trainees pursuing investigator-initiated research for this year's focus on exercise performance, recovery, fatigue, and adaptation, reflecting the Company's commitment to supporting the next generation of NAD+ scientists.

The Niagen Research Program website also introduces an updated application and review process designed to support researchers pursuing studies involving both oral food-grade and pharmaceutical-grade Niagen materials. Current priority research areas include:

Dermatologic and cosmetic science

Cognitive function

Cellular energy metabolism

Cardiovascular health

Immune response and inflammation

Exercise and muscle performance

Reproductive health

Sleep quality

Pharmaceutical-grade injectable and intravenous Niagen

Learn more about the Niagen Research Program at www.niagenbioscience.com. To apply to the program, please email research@niagenbio.com.

About Niagen Bioscience:

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE) is the global authority in NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science and healthy-aging research. As a trusted pioneer of NAD+ discoveries, Niagen Bioscience is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions.

The Niagen Bioscience team, composed of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to everyday lifestyle stressors. NAD+ depletion is a key contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.

Distinguished by state-of-the-art laboratories, rigorous scientific and quality protocols, and collaborations with leading research institutions worldwide, Niagen Bioscience sets the gold standard for research, quality, and innovation. There's a better way to age.

At the heart of its clinically proven product portfolio is Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient, well-researched, and high-quality NAD+ booster available. Niagen powers the Company's consumer supplement, Tru Niagen, the number one NAD+ boosting oral supplement in the United States† (available at www.truniagen.com), and Niagen Plus, featuring pharmaceutical-grade intravenous (IV) and injectable Niagen products (www.niagenplus.com). Pharmaceutical-grade Niagen IV and injections are compounded and distributed by U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities and are available exclusively at clinics with a prescription.

Niagen Bioscience's robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. Niagen Bioscience maintains a website at www.niagenbioscience.com, where copies of press releases, news, and financial information are regularly published.

Based on revenue per largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (Jan. 2025 Dec. 2025)

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends" "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes" "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could," "predicts," "projects," "continue," "would" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, inflationary conditions and adverse economic conditions; our history of operating losses; the growth and profitability of our product sales; our ability to maintain and grow sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; changing consumer perceptions of our products; our reliance on a single or limited number of third-party suppliers; risks of conducting business in China; including unanticipated developments in and risks related to the Company's ability to secure adequate quantities of pharmaceutical-grade Niagen in a timely manner; the Company's ability to obtain appropriate contracts and arrangements with U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities required to compound and distribute pharmaceutical-grade Niagen to clinics; the Company's ability to remain on the U.S. FDA Bulk Drug Substances Nominated for Use in Compounding Under Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act Category 1 list; the Company's ability to maintain and enforce the Company's existing intellectual property and obtain new patents; whether the potential benefits of NRC can be further supported; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; determinations made by the FDA and other governmental authorities, including with respect to products seeking to compete in our market; mislabeling or other misleading marketing practices by competitors; economic and market instability, including as a result of tariffs or trade conflicts; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Niagen Bioscience undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260528142655/en/

Contacts:

Niagen Bioscience Media Contact:

Kendall Knysch, Senior Director of Media Relations Partnerships

310.405.5227

kendall.knysch@niagenbio.com

Niagen Bioscience Investor Relations Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

Niagen@kcsa.com