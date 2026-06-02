SI Group, Inc.: SI Group Announces New Board of Directors to Support Next Phase of Growth

Board appointments support SI Group's commitment to delivering customer value and long-term growth

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Group, a leading global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, and chemical intermediates, today announced the appointment of its new Board of Directors following the completion of a comprehensive recapitalization transaction late last year. Members of the new Board of Directors were appointed by the Company's new institutional ownership group in collaboration with SI Group's executive leadership team.

The newly appointed members are accomplished leaders with deep expertise in the chemical industry, global markets, and business strategy who will help build on SI Group's strong foundation and support the company's next phase of growth. The Board will work closely with management on initiatives focused on better serving customers, innovating with purpose, and creating long-term value.

The Board will be comprised of the following members:

Shawn Abrams , Former President, Catalyst Technologies at W.R. Grace & Co. and currently serves on the Boards of Directors of PQ Corporation, Clean Chemistry, and Savillex Corporation





, Former President, Catalyst Technologies at W.R. Grace & Co. and currently serves on the Boards of Directors of PQ Corporation, Clean Chemistry, and Savillex Corporation Luis Fernandez-Moreno , Former Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Ingevity and currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Ingevity, Select Water Solutions, HASA, and Huber Engineered Materials





, Former Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Ingevity and currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Ingevity, Select Water Solutions, HASA, and Huber Engineered Materials Daryl Roberts , Former Senior Vice President and Chief Operations & Engineering Officer at DuPont and currently serves on the Boards of Directors of AdvanSix and American Electric Power





, Former Senior Vice President and Chief Operations & Engineering Officer at DuPont and currently serves on the Boards of Directors of AdvanSix and American Electric Power Jan Trnka-Amrhein , Partner, Credit Opportunities at American Industrial Partners and currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Enviva Biomass and Apex Tool Group





, Partner, Credit Opportunities at American Industrial Partners and currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Enviva Biomass and Apex Tool Group David Bradley, President and Chief Executive Officer, SI Group and serves on the Boards of Directors of Ecovyst and South Texas Truck Centers

"SI Group is proud to welcome this distinguished group of leaders to our Board of Directors," said David Bradley, President & CEO of SI Group. "Our new Board bringsTheir deep operational and industry expertise, along with a shared commitment to creating differential value for our customers and shareholders. Together, we will build on SI Group's century-long legacy of innovation and partnership as we position the company for continued success over the next 100 years."

To learn more about SI Group's Board of Directors, visit www.siigroup.com/about.

About SI Group

SI Group is a global leader in performance additives, process solutions, and chemical intermediates. SI Group's chemistries are essential solutions that enhance the quality and performance of industrial and consumer goods in the plastics, rubber and adhesives, fuels, lubricants, coatings, and oilfield industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, SI Group operates 18 manufacturing facilities across three continents and serves customers in more than 80 countries, supported by approximately 1,500 employees worldwide. Driven by a passion for safety, chemistry, sustainability, and delivering extraordinary results, SI Group innovates to create long-term value for a better future. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

Media Contact:

Joseph Grande

ph: + 1.413.684.2463

joe@jgrandecommunications.com

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