Auri, Inc.: Auri Inc. Announces Business Growth and Continued Strategic Progress

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / (OTC PINK:AURI) - Auri Inc. ("AURI"), a diversified holding company focused on energy, infrastructure, and scalable real-world opportunities, is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing strategic initiatives and leadership transition.

As part of its previously announced shift toward energy-driven operations, AURI is pleased to announce the following developments.

Auri's subsidiary company, Black Dragon Resources, Inc recently announced the purchase of the oil and gas industries trucking company, Triumph Energy Services and the appointment of Bon Halder as CEO of BDGR and AURI

Bon Halder's extensive knowledge of frac sand mining and logistics has helped elevate Triumph Energy Services, LLC, to the next level at an accelerated pace.

Under the leadership of Bon Haldar, Triumph Energy Services has experienced tremendous growth and secured numerous Master Service Agreements (MSAs) with some of the leading companies in the frac pumping industry.

Recent MSAs include SandBox, TSS, Filamar, Nextier, Cudd, Liberty, and ProFrac. Triumph Energy Services, LLC currently operates in every major oil basin in the United States, including the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville basins. Future expansion is expected to include the Bakken and Marcellus shale plays.

Recent agreements with Liberty and ProFrac have propelled Triumph Energy Services into a leadership position within the logistics sector. The first phase of expansion will focus on Liberty Energy operations in the Haynesville region, with an initial deployment of 50 to 60 trucks across various well sites operated by major natural gas producers.

The second phase will focus on asset deployment with ProFrac. Anticipated expansion with ProFrac includes an additional 50 to 60 units in the Haynesville region, followed by future deployment into the Eagle Ford basin.

The significant opportunities being presented to Triumph Energy Services LLC are a direct result of the company's leadership and dedicated team, which consistently provides clients with the support and service needed to succeed in a challenging segment of the oil and gas industry.

In addition, the company is preparing to implement key enhancements to its digital presence, including:

A streamlined and more user-friendly corporate website

Improved social media management and communication initiatives

Clearer presentation of business segments, corporate strategy, and shareholder updates

These enhancements are designed to provide greater transparency, accessibility, and ease of use for shareholders and the broader investment community.

As a diversified holding company, AURI remains committed to optimizing its structure and operations with a singular focus: maximizing long-term shareholder value. This includes executing strategic initiatives such as spin-offs, disciplined capital allocation, and aligning leadership with high-growth sectors.

Chairman Edward Vakser commented:

"We are taking deliberate steps to position AURI for long-term success. From leadership alignment to operational clarity and improved communication with our shareholders, every move we make is centered around building sustainable value."

The company will continue to provide updates as developments occur.

About AURI, Inc.

AURI Inc. is as good as gold!

AURI, Inc. (OTC:AURI), www.aurinetwork.com is an emerging publicly traded holding company that is engaged in the development, acquisition and investments in gold and rare earth minerals, fine art, media and entertainment content, Real Estate and crypto currencies through its diverse range of subsidiaries and divisions which include BDGR, PBHG, SUTI, TSRR and UITA.

Auri is founded and managed by highly skilled and seasoned executives and investors whose talents, experience and investment interests are based in live and recorded Entertainment and Media Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Fine Art, Merger and Acquisitions, IP Development and acquisitions, Oil and Gas and real-estate investments.

AURI remains dedicated to growing its assets holdings, revenues and to increasing shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Press Contact info:

Legacyavshow@gmail.com

+1 214-418-6940

Twitter: AURIstock and/or AURI_OTC

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auri-inc/

Token Website: www.auritoken.io

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Contact Information

Edward Vakser

Chairman/CEO

ev24903@gmail.com

2144186940

SOURCE: Auri Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/auri-inc.-%22auri%22-announces-business-growth-and-continued-strategic-pr-1172701