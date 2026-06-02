Gladstone Alternative Income Fund Announces Election of George "Chip" Stelljes, III as Trustee

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Gladstone Alternative Income Fund (the "Fund") announced that George "Chip" Stelljes, III has been elected to serve as a Trustee of the Fund, effective June 1, 2026. Mr. Stelljes has also been appointed to serve on the Fund's Compensation Committee, Ethics, Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee and Valuation Committee. In connection with Mr. Stelljes' appointment, the size of the Fund's board of trustees has been expanded from seven to eight trustees. Mr. Stelljes was selected to serve as a trustee due to his more than twenty-five years of experience in the investment analysis, management, and advisory industries.

"We are excited to strengthen our board with the appointment of Chip Stelljes," said David Gladstone, Chairman of the Fund's board of trustees. "His prior service with the Gladstone companies and his deep experience in private equity fund investment will be a valuable asset to the Fund as we continue to grow."

Mr. Stelljes is currently the managing partner of St. John's Capital, LLC, a vehicle used to make private equity investments. From 2001 to 2013, Mr. Stelljes held various senior positions with the Gladstone Companies, including serving as the chief investment officer, president and a director of Gladstone Capital Corporation, Gladstone Investment Corporation, Gladstone Commercial Corporation, and Gladstone Management Corporation. Prior to his service at the Gladstone companies, for 23 years, Mr. Stelljes served in a variety of roles at multiple private equity and venture capital funds, including Patriot Capital, Camden Partners, and Columbia Capital as well as Allied Capital.

Mr. Stelljes is currently the chairman of the board of directors of Equalize Community Development Fund, a closed-end investment company that operates as an interval fund and an independent director of Oxford Square Capital Corporation, a publicly-traded, closed-end management investment company. He is also a former board member and regional president of the National Association of Small Business Investment Companies. Mr. Stelljes holds an MBA from the University of Virginia and a BA in Economics from Vanderbilt University

About Gladstone Alternative Income Fund

Gladstone Alternative Income Fund is a non-diversified, unlisted, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is operating as an interval fund. The Fund seeks to achieve and grow current income by investing primarily in directly originated loans to lower and middle market private businesses in the United States, broadly syndicated loans and commercial real estate loans.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges, and expenses of Gladstone Alternative Income Fund before investing. The prospectus, dated July 29, 2025, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and as supplemented from time to time, contains this and other information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing. You may get these documents for free by visiting the Fund's website at www.gladstoneintervalfund.com or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. To obtain a copy of the prospectus, you may also contact Gladstone Securities, LLC, the dealer manager and distributor for this offering, which will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling toll-free at (833) 849-5993.

For further information, please visit our website at www.gladstoneintervalfund.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Alternative Income Fund

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-alternative-income-fund-announces-election-of-george-%22chip%22-stelljes-iii-as-t-1172056