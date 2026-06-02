Ondas Inc.: Ondas' World View Selected as Stratospheric High-Altitude Balloon Provider for U.S. Navy SOUTHCOM Maritime Domain Awareness Program

$4.8 Million Initial 3-Month Contract Award Supports Operational Counter-Narcotics and Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing Missions Across the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean

World View to Provide Stratospheric ISR Support Under SMX-Led Program Following Successful UNITAS 2025 Demonstration with U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet

Program Aligns with SOUTHCOM's New Autonomous Warfare Command and Growing Demand for Persistent, Multi-Domain Intelligence Architectures

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous drone and advanced defense technologies, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, World View Enterprises Inc. ("World View"), has been selected by the U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) U.S. 4th Fleet and SMX, a leader in next-generation cloud C5ISR solutions for defense and intelligence, as the high-altitude balloon provider for an operational Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) program supporting counter-narcotics and illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing missions in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility (AOR).

The initial contract is valued at approximately $4.8 million over a three-month mission period, building on the growing relationship among World View, SMX and U.S. Naval Forces SOUTHCOM U.S. 4th Fleet. World View will immediately begin operational support, deploying high-altitude balloon systems in the program's area of operations to provide persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities for maritime security missions.

The program is being conducted in support of SOUTHCOM's expanding use of autonomous, semi-autonomous and unmanned systems through the region and Operational Area. SOUTHCOM's intent and vision is to accelerate the use of advanced technologies across domains, linking tactical missions to long-term strategic effects while supporting regional security cooperation and efforts to disrupt illicit maritime activity.

"World View's selection for this operational program is a clear validation of the role stratospheric ISR can play in modern maritime security," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "SOUTHCOM's area of responsibility demands persistent, wide-area awareness across vast and complex operating environments. By combining World View's high-altitude platforms with Ondas' broader autonomous systems portfolio, we believe we are building the type of layered, multi-domain intelligence architecture defense customers need to detect, decide and act with greater speed and confidence."

World View's role in the program follows its successful support of UNITAS 2025, the world's longest-running multinational maritime exercise. During UNITAS, World View served as the high-altitude provider in collaboration with SMX and sensor and technology companies, demonstrating how stratospheric platforms can support persistent maritime surveillance, resilient communications and AI-enabled analytics for operational users.

"This award reflects the trust built through execution," said Ryan Hartman, CEO of World View. "During UNITAS 2025, our team demonstrated that high-altitude balloon systems can deliver persistent, operationally relevant ISR in support of real maritime missions. We are proud to continue supporting SMX, SOUTHCOM, and U.S. 4th Fleet as they advance a more integrated, autonomous and persistent approach to Maritime Domain Awareness."

SOUTHCOM's Operational Areas remain critical for counter-narcotics and maritime security missions, where persistent detection, tracking and data-sharing capabilities are essential to understanding activity across wide ocean areas. World View's high-altitude balloon systems are designed to complement satellites, crewed aircraft, unmanned aerial systems and maritime assets by providing long-duration ISR from the stratosphere.

"SMX has been an important partner in bringing together mission-ready technologies that can deliver real operational value," Hartman added. "This program shows how commercial innovation, government mission focus and integrated partner teams can move quickly from demonstration to operational support."

World View, now part of Ondas Autonomous Systems, expands Ondas' multi-domain ISR architecture into the stratosphere. Ondas believes the integration of persistent stratospheric sensing, autonomous aerial and ground systems, AI-enabled data fusion and mission-critical communications creates a differentiated platform for defense, homeland security, allied government and critical infrastructure customers. World View has completed over 140 stratospheric flight operations, with payloads up to 10,000 kg. Its current and past customers include NASA, NOAA, U.S. Department of War, U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc.?(Nasdaq: ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.?

For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

About SMX

SMX is an industry-leading provider of product-focused solutions for mission-oriented clients, operating across the United States and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of War, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

Media Contact for SMX

Hannah Pirtle

Director of Communications, SMX

hpirtle@smxtech.us

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-world-view-selected-as-stratospheric-high-altitude-balloon-1172094