Envoy Medical Signs Multi-Part Series With New to The Street

Envoy Medical to Launch National Media Awareness Campaign Highlighting a Global Hearing-Loss Market Affecting More Than 1.5 Billion People Worldwide

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH), a hearing health innovator focused on fully implanted hearing technology, has signed a multi-part national media series with New to The Street. The campaign is designed to increase awareness among investors, and the broader marketplace about the company's groundbreaking approach to hearing.

The comprehensive program will feature executive interviews filmed from New York, national television broadcasts as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business, earned media distribution, television commercial support, iconic outdoor billboard exposure, and extensive digital and social media amplification.

Hearing loss represents one of the largest underserved healthcare markets in the world. According to global health estimates, more than 1.5 billion people worldwide experience some degree of hearing loss, and that number is expected to grow significantly over the coming decades as populations age. Industry analysts estimate the global hearing-care and hearing-device market to be worth tens of billions of dollars annually, creating substantial opportunities for innovation and disruption.

Envoy Medical is developing technologies that have the potential to transform the hearing-loss market through its fully implanted hearing solutions, eliminating many of the limitations associated with traditional external hearing devices. The company's innovations seek to provide patients with an invisible hearing experience while addressing one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare challenges globally.

Brent Lucas, CEO of Envoy Medical, states, "Envoy Medical's story is one that has not been heard by enough investors. In my opinion, we are the diamond in the rough - overlooked and misunderstood. We are excited to partner with New to the Street in an effort to inform the market and let people know that the future of hearing loss can be fully implanted and invisible hearing."

"Most people have no idea what is coming in the hearing-loss industry," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder of New to The Street. "More than a billion people around the world are impacted by hearing loss, yet many are unaware of the technological advancements being developed to improve quality of life. Envoy Medical is pursuing innovations that could fundamentally change how hearing loss is treated, and we are excited to help bring that story to a national audience through television, digital media, earned media, and outdoor advertising."

As part of the series, Envoy Medical executives will participate in long-form interviews discussing the company's technology, market opportunity, clinical progress, and vision for the future of hearing health. The interviews will be distributed across New to The Street's television, digital, and social media ecosystem.

The campaign will also include strategic earned-media initiatives, investor-focused content, television commercials, and premium outdoor advertising placements designed to maximize visibility and audience engagement.

About Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

Envoy Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing innovative hearing health solutions. The company is known for pioneering fully implanted hearing technologies designed to improve hearing performance and quality of life for individuals experiencing hearing loss.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. business television brands, broadcasting nationally as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business. Through its integrated platform of television, digital media, social distribution, earned media, and iconic outdoor advertising, New to The Street showcases innovative public and private companies, industry leaders, and emerging technologies across healthcare, artificial intelligence, fintech, consumer products, and capital markets. With millions of viewers and one of the largest business-focused YouTube audiences in the industry, New to The Street continues to deliver its trademark "Opportunities To Consider" to investors and consumers worldwide.

CONTACT:

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/envoy-medical-nasdaq-coch-signs-multi-part-series-with-new-to-the-street-1172667