Adapti, Inc. and Ballengee Group Add Veteran Sports Agent Nelson Montes De Oca

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI), a company developing AI technology to integrate sports and influencer management, today announced the addition of Nelson De Oca to the Ballengee Group team.

"Sports is an important part of Adapti's long-term strategy, with their growing representation business at the heart of our vision. The expansion of the Ballengee Group, purchased in July 2025, adds another exciting dimension to the range of talent we represent and the expanding capabilities and opportunities we can offer them. Our company will focus on amplifying Nelson and Ballengee's reach," said Adam Nicosia, CEO of Adapti.

Ballengee Group is a full-service baseball agency representing over 50 athletes in Major League Baseball and almost 200 professional athletes. The Company continues to expand on the steady growth it has enjoyed since its founding in 2014.

Veteran agent Nelson Montes de Oca of Unico Sports joins Ballengee Group, bringing more than 14 years of experience in athlete representation and client management, further strengthening Ballengee Group's already established roster of agents, and expanding its reach within professional baseball. Montes de Oca has an impressive roster of clients and has negotiated multiple MLB record-breaking deals for All-Star caliber players such as Rafael Devers, Eloy Jiménez, and Luis Severino.

"We are excited to welcome Nelson to the Ballengee Group team," said Scott Lonergan, President of Baseball Operations at Ballengee Group. "Nelson's expertise, passion for the game, and commitment to his players align perfectly with our mission to 'Make It Matter.' We look forward to the impact he will have on our clients as we continue redefining athlete representation in Major League Baseball. His addition reflects our continued commitment to building one of the premier baseball agencies in the industry."

"I'm excited to partner with Ballengee Group and be part of such a well-respected organization," said Montes de Oca. "The strength of the team, the depth of resources, and the commitment to delivering for players make this a great fit for me and my clients. I am looking forward to building on that foundation and continuing to create meaningful opportunities for the athletes I represent."

For more information about Adapti, Inc., please visit www.adapti.io

About Adapti

Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI) leverages advanced AI technology to match products and brands with optimal influencers, using proprietary data analytics to drive superior marketing results. Adapti aims to build a global platform where data is an asset, efficiently paired with high-impact influencers.

In July 2025, Adapti acquired the Ballengee Group, a full-service sports agency representing Major League Baseball athletes. The Ballengee Group assists its clients with contract negotiations, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships, and has guided world champions and global icons throughout their careers.

Adapti plans to roll out a suite of integrated services that blend traditional contract negotiation and endorsement deals with dynamic social media campaigns, powered by AdaptAI's proprietary "data fingerprint" technology currently in development. This technology will utilize Large Language Models to rapidly adapt to changes in the evolving marketing landscape, maximizing engagement, driving higher ROI for brand partners, and helping athletes grow their platforms.

About The Ballengee Group

The Ballengee Group is a full-service sports agency. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ballengee Group provides comprehensive representation services including contract negotiations, marketing, branding, content creation, NIL, and post-career support to top Major League Baseball talent. The agency is known for its player-first approach and high-caliber team of experienced agents, lawyers, former players, and industry experts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Adapti, Inc. generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. Adapti bases these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Adapti's control. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Adapti undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE: Adapti, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/adapti-inc.-and-ballengee-group-add-veteran-sports-agent-nelson-m-1172682