Mastercard: Gen Z and Financial Confidence

By Mastercard Research Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Article at a glance

Gen Z's relationship with money is cautious and control-oriented-debit-first behavior, preference for low/transparent fees, and aversion to hidden terms. (Mastercard internal Gen Z research; PYMNTS 2025)

Digital behaviors dominate discovery and checkout: social and mobile drive influence, while wallets and BNPL adoption are rising among Gen Z. (Mastercard internal; PYMNTS 2025; J.D. Power / Payments Dive 2025)

Information abundance - financial confidence: parents and social remain key teaching nodes, but embedded, contextual education at the point of decision is what moves the needle. (Mastercard internal; MarketWatch 2025; Spruce/H&R Block 2025)

Trust is evaluated, not assumed: banks retain a trust edge on complex needs, while fintechs win on UX; younger customers expect transparency and supportive guardrails. (Mastercard internal; YouGov 2025; J.D. Power 2025)

Setting the stage: a pragmatic, digital-first cohort

Gen Z came of age with volatility and screens. Their outlook blends digital fluency with financial caution: they want clarity, control, and immediacy-without downside surprises. They increasingly use mobile wallets, tap-to-pay, and BNPL at the margin, yet default to debit for everyday spend, reinforcing a live-within-means mindset.

Unlimited information, limited confidence-how Gen Z learns

Primary early sources: parents, then peers and social; however, reliance on short-form content leaves gaps on core concepts (APR, billing cycles, credit scores).

What works: bite-size, visual, gamified, and contextual explanations triggered inside the product experience (e.g., explain APR at application; simulate score impact before confirming).

Trust is earned through transparency and support

Gen Z expects full fee transparency, no-surprise terms, and human help at high-stakes moments.

Traditional banks retain trust for complex needs; fintechs/neobanks win on ease and self-service-Gen Z wants both in one partner.

What "good" looks like in products

Debit-first daily spend; digital wallets for speed; no-fee accounts; tangible, instant rewards (cashback/discounts) that don't require extra spend.

Credit as a tool, not a lifestyle: build credit safely with clear guardrails, on-time rewards, and proactive education.

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL): valued for flexibility; mitigate risks via spend caps, repayment nudges, and visibility across obligations.

Engagement playbook: from messaging to alignment

Tone & language: clear, direct, jargon-free; disclose trade-offs up front.

Channels: in-app notifications + social, anchored by useful content (how-tos, calculators, explainers).

Design: mobile-first flows, frictionless onboarding, spending controls and savings goals visible by default.

Education: embedded, gamified modules tailored to maturity; reward progress.

Support: 24/7 digital self-serve + escalation to humans for complex events.

Sources

PYMNTS 2025 - debit/wallets/BNPL among Gen Z

J.D. Power / Payments Dive 2025 - BNPL holiday use by Gen Z

MarketWatch 2025 - financial literacy by generation

Spruce / H&R Block 2025 - social media influence on Gen Z money

YouGov 2025 - what Gen Z wants from banks

Interested in reading the full report?

Click here to sign-up

FAQs about Gen Z

Do Gen Z prefer debit over credit?

Multiple studies and our research show debit-first behavior for everyday spend, with rapid adoption of mobile wallets; credit remains important for building history.

Is BNPL a must-have for Gen Z?

Usage spikes in seasonal periods and certain categories. If offered, ensure clear terms, spend visibility and repayment nudges to prevent over-extension.

Where should financial education live?

Inside the product experience-contextual, just-in-time prompts outperform static content for confidence and comprehension.

Continue reading here

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.

Find more stories and multimedia from Mastercard at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mastercard

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mastercard-gen-z-and-financial-confidence-1172734