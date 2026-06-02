Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Online reputation management company, Erase.com, has announced the expansion of its reputation support services for plastic and reconstructive surgeons, introducing a specialized offering designed to help practices manage unfair reviews, online attacks, and AI-driven reputation risks.

Plastic and reconstructive surgeons face unique perceptual challenges which require specialized reputation management services

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/299610_4d351677341d18b6_001full.jpg

The new service comes after the company witnessed a growing demand for reputation management services from plastic surgery practices, where online perception can directly influence patient decisions and revenue.

As elective procedures are often researched through search results, review platforms, and AI-generated summaries, even a small number of negative reviews can affect trust and visibility.

"Plastic surgery is one of those fields where reviews carry a lot of weight," said Nicholas Lonski, Director, Demand Generation at Erase.com. "Patients often make decisions based on a handful of search results and a star rating."

"That's why we've refined our service to specifically help surgeons address unique reputation challenges like subjective patient feedback, alleged fake reviews, coordinated attacks in competitive markets, and limitations on public responses due to HIPAA requirements."

Erase.com's medical-focused service combines review dispute support with visibility management across search engines, business listings, and AI platforms. This includes HIPAA-aware workflows, healthcare-specific dispute documentation, profile consistency management, and monitoring of AI-generated summaries.

This is particularly relevant given the use of tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google's AI-powered search features by patients to evaluate surgeons before visiting practice websites.

"The problem with patients using AI tools to ask questions about surgeons is that many of these answers are being pulled from sources that practices are not actively monitoring," Lonski said.

The specialized offering also focuses on platforms such as Instagram and Reddit, where discussions about cosmetic procedures and providers can influence patient perception outside traditional review platforms.

To learn more, visit www.erase.com.

About Erase.com

Erase.com is a leading online reputation management firm specializing in removing harmful digital content. They provide businesses and individuals with a "pay-for-success" model, ensuring clients only pay for guaranteed results. From deleting fake reviews and defamatory articles to clearing outdated court records, Erase.com helps users regain control of their search results. By combining advanced technology with deep industry expertise, they offer a low-risk, high-impact solution for protecting and restoring digital identities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299610

Source: DesignRush