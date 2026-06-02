DJ Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) (SADA LN) Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 53.0936 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5164369 CODE: SADA LN ISIN: LU2300294589 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300294589 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SADA LN Sequence No.: 429685 EQS News ID: 2338074 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 02, 2026 08:05 ET (12:05 GMT)