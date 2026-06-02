Consumer Intelligence Firm Audiense Adds Senior Leaders as it Positions for Growth

Executive build-out across commercial, product, and partnership functions accompanies expansion of data and product capabilities beyond core products

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiense today announced seven senior executives have joined the leadership team at the omnichannel consumer intelligence company backed by PSG Equity. The new appointments span marketing, customer success, finance, revenue, product, and strategic alliances. This completes an executive team assembled to propel the company into its next phase of growth.

Under seasoned CEO Jim Swift (who led Cortera through a growth journey that resulted in its acquisition by Moody's Analytics in 2021), experienced CTO Liz Devine, and AI Strategist Gene Schoepp, the company has spent the past year integrating three complementary businesses - Audiense, Buxton, and Elevar - and creating a proprietary consumer dataset connecting social, in-person, and online audience intelligence, alongside server-side conversion tracking, to support its customers in developing more effective growth strategies.

The appointments reflect the pace at which Audiense has been moving. "We've assembled this strong leadership team to realize the combined potential of the companies we acquired," said Swift, Audiense's CEO. "Each of these leaders brings deep, relevant experience and a clear understanding of what it takes to scale a data business. Together, they complement our vision and give us the experience and skills we need to bring our new solutions to market - and grow aggressively from here."

The First Wave: Commercial and Operational Foundation

Four senior leaders have been appointed to build out Audiense's commercial and operational core:

Louise Green, Chief Marketing Officer, has more than three decades of B2B marketing leadership and experience in creating brand value, across fintech, data, and information services. An award-winning CMO, she spent over 20 years leading marketing at Bureau van Dijk and played a key role in the sale of BvD to Moody's Analytics in 2017. She subsequently served as CMO at With Intelligence and Chief Growth Officer at Third Bridge.

Bill Mahoney, Chief Customer Officer, brings more than two decades of experience turning customer experience into a strategic growth driver for high-velocity SaaS businesses. Most recently CCO at COMPLY, he unified the post-sale teams of four acquired companies into an 80-person organization serving more than 7,000 financial services firms.

Martin Day, Chief Financial Officer, brings more than 30 years of financial and operational leadership across SaaS, technology-enabled services, and e-commerce. He joins from LegitScript, where he grew organic revenue fourfold ahead of a successful PE sale. Prior to that, he served as CFO of Janrain through its acquisition by Akamai Technologies and guided MotoSport.com through a venture-backed growth phase and acquisition by Liberty Interactive.

Stephanie McCleskey, SVP Revenue Operations, brings more than 15 years of operational leadership experience across SaaS, analytics, and data-driven technology businesses. She joins Audiense from LaborIQ, where she served as SVP of Revenue & Operations, helping scale operations and deliver AI-powered compensation intelligence solutions for HR professionals. Prior to that, she held senior operations and analytics leadership roles at RealPage and Axiometrics.

More Recently: Go-to-Market, Product, and Partnerships

Audiense has since added three additional leaders to complete the executive team:

James Russo, VP, Strategic Partners, joins with more than 25 years of experience across consumer insights, client strategy, and business development. He most recently served as Sales Strategy and Insights Lead for T-Ads at T-Mobile, and prior to that spent seven years as SVP of Client Strategy at WarnerMedia. He also served as SVP of Global Consumer Insights at Nielsen.

Chintan Mehta, who joined May 11 as Chief Product Officer, brings more than a decade of product leadership building data and analytics platforms that help organizations turn complex information into clear decisions. He joins from Bain & Company's Pyxis alternative data business, where he served as Head of Product. Before that, he spent more than nine years at NielsenIQ where he became Vice President of Product Management.

Commenting on the opportunities he's already observed, Mehta stated, "Audiense has something rare: strong products, customers' trust, and a genuinely unique proprietary dataset. I see real opportunity to build on that foundation - sharpening our existing solutions and unlocking more synergies across the three legacy businesses, to drive growth for customers in both existing and new markets."

Brent Grube joined on May 18 as Chief Revenue Officer. He brings 30 years of sales leadership experience across SaaS, data, and technology. Most recently, he served as SVP of Sales at SPINS, a wellness data and insights company, where he also led the Executive Value Practice, building engagement with senior executives to deliver the most value for their organizations. Before that, he spent 14 years at CareerBuilder in progressively senior sales leadership roles.

On joining Audiense, Grube said, "I'm excited to be joining this team of leaders at Audiense, and for the opportunity to support the commercial teams, advance their careers, and deliver significant value to our clients. I'm passionate about helping our sales leaders better understand and engage our customer base to drive even greater success."

What's Next?

The leadership expansion coincides with three significant milestones:

The imminent debut of the all-new Audiense brand, which unifies the company's behavioral data - social, in-person and online, and conversion tracking under a single identity.

The recent launch of Audiense Action, the company's new audience intelligence AI campaign companion for marketers. Action delivers consumer segments and behavioral insights with AI-generated interaction with focus groups, customers and other brands' consumers for rapid strategy verification and campaign implementation.

Audiense Data Services, the grouping of the company's headless data options, offering partners and clients more options to integrate Audiense data directly into their own workflows, CRMs, and technology stacks.

Full executive biographies and photos are available upon request.

About Audiense

Audiense is the omnichannel consumer intelligence platform that gives brands a comprehensive picture of their consumers - how they behave in person, online, and across social - so every meaningful decision, from where to open to where to spend to who to target, can be built on reality rather than assumption.

Through its integrated portfolio of audience intelligence, location intelligence, and conversion tracking capabilities, Audiense reads all three dimensions of consumer behavior: physical behavior via Audiense In-Person, online conversion via Audiense Online, and social and digital intelligence via Audiense Discovery and Action.

Prior to the rebrand and website unification, visit Audiense.com, GetElevar.com, Buxton.com, and AudienseAction.ai to learn more about the company's consumer, online, in-person and Action offerings.

Media Contact: Louise Green - Chief Marketing Officer, Audiense - louise.green@audiense.com

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities, and build strong teams. Having backed more than 170 companies and facilitated over 550 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid, and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

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