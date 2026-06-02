Sondo AI Launches Professional Video Editor for AI Music Video Workflows

The new update marks Sondo AI's evolution from an AI music video generator into a broader creator workflow platform.

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Sondo AI, an all-in-one AI music creation and visualization platform, officially launched its new Professional Video Editor on May 9, marking the company's evolution from a standalone AI music video generator into a comprehensive AI music video creator workflow platform.

The launch strengthens Sondo AI's position as an AI Music Video generation platform designed to support creators through generation, editing, distribution, and community-driven collaboration.

The new Professional Video Editor gives creators more direct control over AI-generated music videos by enabling real-time editing, scene restructuring, audio synchronization, and instant preview in one place.

A More Complete Workflow for AI Music Video Creation

With this release, creators can now edit and restructure AI-generated videos directly inside Sondo AI. Key updates include:

editing subtitles and lyrics;

rearranging, duplicating, and deleting shots;

adjusting clip duration;

replacing characters and scenes;

previewing edits in real time;

freely dragging and syncing audio tracks.

https://youtu.be/-_6rj8aJX_k

These features are intended to give users greater creative involvement throughout the production process. Instead of relying only on a "generate-and-finish" model, creators can refine pacing, adjust narrative flow, improve emotional expression, and align visuals more precisely with musical rhythm and lyrical content.

The update also supports a wider range of creative use cases, from demo visualization and short-form content production to music promotion and social media storytelling. For musicians, content creators, independent artists, and creative teams, the Professional Video Editor introduces a more adaptable production model that reduces the need for traditional editing resources while preserving creative flexibility.

Addressing Traditional Production Challenges

Traditional music video production often requires multiple stages, including concept development, scriptwriting, location planning, filming, and post-production. These workflows can be costly, time-consuming, and dependent on professional teams such as directors, cinematographers, editors, and production crews.

Sondo AI's new editor responds to these challenges by placing generation, revision, and preview into a unified workflow. Creators can make adjustments immediately, review changes in real time, and continue refining the video without needing to restart the production process. This helps reduce friction in creative execution and supports faster iteration from idea to finished visual content.

The platform also addresses the growing need for more precise audio-visual synchronization. Through tools for audio dragging, timing adjustment, subtitle editing, and scene restructuring, users can better align music, lyrics, visual pacing, and emotional tone.

These capabilities are especially relevant as AI-generated visuals become a more regular part of music marketing, short-form video creation, and digital storytelling.

From AI Tool to Creator Workflow Platform

The launch highlights a broader industry shift in which AI music video creation is becoming more workflow-based. As creators seek faster production methods and more adaptable tools, the core value of an AI video platform is moving beyond generation speed alone. Creative control, editing flexibility, iteration efficiency, and distribution support are becoming increasingly important.

By introducing professional editing capabilities, Sondo AI is expanding its role from one of the hottest AI video generation tools into a more complete infrastructure for music video creation and digital content production. The company aims to continue developing advanced editing tools, creator asset management, community ecosystem features, and multi-platform distribution capabilities.

Sondo AI expects the new Professional Video Editor to help creators move from initial generation to refinement and publishing with fewer production steps. The company will continue expanding its platform around creator needs while strengthening its AI music video ecosystem for global users.

About Sondo AI

Sondo AI is a pioneering, all-in-one music creation and visualization platform powered by advanced artificial intelligence. The platform is designed to help users transform music and audio concepts into cinematic visual content through an integrated workflow spanning generation, editing, distribution, and community.

Serving music enthusiasts, content creators, professional artists, and corporate brands, Sondo AI provides tools for smart audio-visual synchronization, automated production, real-time editing, and global content distribution. The company's mission is to lower the barrier to music video creation and build a creator-first ecosystem where music, visual creation, distribution, and monetization can connect more seamlessly.

Media Contact:

Organization: Sondo AI

Contact Person Name: Olivia

Website: https://sondoai.onelink.me/tPBx/9m8aw4ap

Email: biz.sondo@tunesphere.net

Country: Singapore

SOURCE: Sondo AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sondo-ai-launches-professional-video-editor-for-ai-music-video-wo-1172730