Chapel Hill, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - iOrganBio, an innovator in intelligent cell manufacturing that is redefining how human cells are engineered and reliably produced at scale for research and therapeutic applications, including FDA-aligned New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), today announced the appointment of Zhiping Pang, M.D., Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Pang is one of the leading experts in human neuron biology, synaptic function, and the molecular mechanisms underlying neuropsychiatric and metabolic disorders, with more than 140 publications in top journals including Nature, Science, Nature Neuroscience, and Nature Metabolism. He is the Henry Rutgers Professor of NeuroMetabolism and Professor of Neuroscience and Cell Biology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and the Director of the Center for NeuroMetabolism at Rutgers Health.

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Key Takeaways:

iOrganBio adds a leading expert in human neuron and synaptic biology to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Pang's expertise strengthens the scientific breadth advising iOrganBio as the field moves toward more human-relevant, non-animal systems.

The appointment bolsters iOrganBio's position as a leader in AI-enabled, scalable, human cell and organoid production.

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About iOrganBio

iOrganBio is transforming human cell production with CellForge, its AI-powered platform for consistent, scalable, and intelligent manufacturing of cells and organoids for in vitro modeling and cell therapies. By applying engineering precision to biology, CellForge uses AI and automation to guide cell development and make real-time adjustments aligned with defined biological profiles. At the core of the platform is iOrganBio's functional human CellAtlas, a comprehensive reference built from single-cell and multi-omics data that provides the digital blueprints for each cell type. This smart, closed-loop process delivers the accuracy, efficiency, and quality partners need to turn scientific ideas into breakthroughs, accelerating disease modeling, regenerative medicine, and drug development.

For more information, visit iOrgan.Bio or follow us on LinkedIn.

Source: iOrganBio

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Source: iOrganBio