Leostream Corporation, creator of the world-leading Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform, today announced Jigsaw24, a leading B2B IT solutions provider with offices in London and Nottingham, England, will resell the Leostream Platform to UK and EU customers including media and entertainment, education, and commercial enterprises.

This expanded relationship empowers Leostream to provide deeper and more substantial service and support to improve customer understanding and engagement. As a Leostream reseller, Jigsaw24 is entitled to strategic sales, marketing, and training resources to make their deployments of the Leostream Platform even more successful and profitable.

"Leostream's core value is combining enterprise-grade security with high-performance remote access for high-bandwidth workflows, and as an official Leostream reseller we can offer it more broadly in a variety of environments depending on the need," said Chris Bailey, Head of Innovation, M&E at Jigsaw24. "The general sentiment from our customers already using Leostream is ease of use and peace of mind from security and for our team. It's the long list of interoperability certifications and solution partnerships that validate Leostream plays well with other key vendors."

"We have supplied our remote desktop platform to Jigsaw24 clients for several years, in [dozens of] successful deployments, so it's high time we expanded our relationship to serve the rest of its customer base," said Randy Foster, Leostream VP of Sales and Alliances. "In addition, this agreement brings Leostream a stronger foothold in the UK and EU, particularly in the broadcast and media segment where our platform excels in high-performance workloads, and in academia where secure, simplified user connection is a no-compromise requirement."

For a case study on the use of the Leostream Platform in a post-production environment built by Jigsaw24 with Avid Media Composers, Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure, NEXIS E5 storage, Dell servers, and NVIDIA virtual workstations visit https://media.jigsaw24.com/resource/collectv.

Jigsaw24, founded in 1992, helps businesses, creatives, educational institutions and public sector organizations improve their performance through better sustainable technology and expert services, support and sales. It is an Apple Premium Business Partner, an Apple Premium Education Partner, an Apple Authorized Service Provider, a Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency Partner, an Avid Elite Partner and holds top accreditations from leading manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design and more. Jigsaw24 Media is a specialist division of Jigsaw24 and provides technology solutions and services to media and entertainment professionals, educators, and marketing and content teams. The company's industry-recognized experts design, deliver, integrate and support end-to-end solutions for some of the nation's biggest broadcasters and facilities.

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform for hosted desktops and workstations offers a comprehensive solution for remote access to maintain productivity, control costs, and ensure security with strict authentication and authorization built on zero-trust concepts. Its connection management system eliminates clunky corporate VPNs with an ultra-efficient gateway that gives users access to only the specific resources they have permission to use, automatically, regardless of their location or device. The Leostream Platform shines even in environments that rely on complex, specialty applications like energy and science; large files such as media and entertainment; real-time performance like financial services; and bulletproof network security like government and defense.

About Leostream

Leostream digital workspace management solutions embody over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments, including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Leostream high performance Remote Desktop Access Platform provides the world's most robust digital workspace connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today's enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow. The Leostream Privileged Remote Access service simplifies, secures, and monitors temporary access to corporate resources for vendors, service providers, and external contractors. Follow Leostream on LinkedIn and X.

Leostream is a registered trademark of Leostream Corporation in the United States. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

Global Media Relations Contact:

JPR Communications

Judy Smith

+1 818 522 9673

media.relations@leostream.com