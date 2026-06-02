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PR Newswire
02.06.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Impulse Space Scores $500 Million in Series D Funding

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 2nd

  • The major averages are looking to build off fresh records as investors weave through new developments in peace talks between the U.S. and Iran.
  • Impulse Space raised $500 million in Series D funding, which the company says will bolster its in-space mobility infrastructure.
  • Dime Commercial Bank CEO Stuart Lebow will join NYSE Live to reveal what went into the firm's decision to transfer to the NYSE earlier this spring.
  • The NYSE is teaming up with Beet.TV, as the B2B media platform serving the advertising and media ecosystem will produce interviews at Cannes Lions to air across the NYSE media platform.

Opening Bell
Dime Community Bank (NYSE: DCOM) celebrates its NYSE listing

Closing Bell
Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSXY) celebrates its 5th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993240/NYSE_June_2_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993239/NYSE_International_Retail_Forum.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5999363/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-impulse-space-scores-500-million-in-series-d-funding-302788567.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.