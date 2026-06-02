SLEEKFENCE Launches Elevated Brand Experience for Architects, Builders, and Contractors

Refreshed brand and website position architectural-grade aluminum fencing as a design-forward category built for performance, specification ease, and long-term durability.

READING, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / SLEEKFENCE, manufacturer of fully engineered, pre-assembled aluminum privacy fence and gate systems, has launched a refreshed brand identity and a new website experience made for architects, builders, and contractors. The launch reflects a broader shift in the design and specification community, where demand is growing for architectural-grade fencing systems that align with the performance, durability, and visual standards of the modern building envelope.

For decades, fencing has often been treated as a secondary consideration in both commercial and high-end residential projects. Traditional materials such as wood and vinyl have struggled to meet long-term expectations around longevity and code performance, while also limiting design expression. Now, as project standards rise, specifiers are looking for high-quality solutions that fit their architectural vision.

The refreshed SLEEKFENCE brand and website position fencing as a deliberate architectural element rather than an afterthought. Grounded in clean design language and engineered precision, the updated identity reflects the company's dual focus on refined aesthetics and system-level performance.

Central to the launch is a newly developed digital platform made to support the way design professionals can evaluate materials they're looking for. The website organizes the SLEEKFENCE portfolio into three privacy configurations: Full Privacy, Semi Privacy, and Privacy Hybrid. Architects and builders can easily peruse options based on aesthetic intent and project requirements.

The website is also made to simplify the specification process. Prospective customers can more efficiently access product information, technical documentation, drawings, and samples.

Underpinning this experience is SLEEKFENCE's fully engineered aluminum system. Nano-technology pretreatment, advanced coatings, and high-strength 6063-T6 aluminum components deliver hurricane-rated wind resistance, fire resistance, and long-term corrosion resistance, even in coastal and demanding environments.

"We built SLEEKFENCE after seeing the same problems repeat for years in traditional fencing - materials failing, designs lacking consistency, and too much being figured out on site. Today's projects expect more. A fence is no longer just a boundary. On high-end commercial and residential projects, it needs to support the architecture, perform long term, and install with consistency. That is what this brand evolution is really about." - Simon Mitchell, CEO

As standards advance across commercial, institutional, hospitality, and residential sectors, SLEEKFENCE helps redefine the category. Their system aligns architectural vision with construction efficiency, guided by its principle: Designed to elevate. Engineered to last.

Interested readers can learn more at sleekfence.com .

About SLEEKFENCE

SLEEKFENCE designs and manufactures fully engineered, pre-assembled aluminum fence and gate systems for architectural projects. The company grew out of more than 40 years of hands-on family fencing experience, where its founders saw firsthand the limitations of wood, vinyl, and custom systems. That experience led to a system-based approach to aluminum privacy fencing built around clean design, engineered durability, and efficient installation. Specified by architects and installed by contractors, SLEEKFENCE systems support projects across North America.

CONTACT:

Simon Mitchell

support(at)sleekfence.com

1-855-875-0855

SOURCE: Sleekfence

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/sleekfence-launches-elevated-brand-experience-for-architects-builders-1171763