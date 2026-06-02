Snaplii Inc.: Snaplii's Agent-to-Merchant Payment Skill Creates Safe AI-Powered Commerce System

New functionality creates North America's first real-world, truly usable system that allows AI agents to shop and pay for purchases at 500 brands while keeping users' card data isolated and protected from fraud or misuse.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Snaplii , the digital wallet and smart shopping app, announces new security and payment functionality for its Agent-to-Merchants (A2M) Skill that allow people to use AI agents to complete authorized purchases while keeping bank card and credit card details isolated from the agent.

Snaplii, founded and based in Toronto, is a digital wallet and infrastructure for AI-native commerce. The platform provides cashback rewards for shoppers at 500-plus brands across North America and has more than 350,000 users spending over $100 million in annual transactions via the app.

Snaplii's new A2M Skill is designed for a growing commerce environment in which AI agents can identify purchase needs, compare options, and carry out tasks on a user's behalf. While many fintechs are developing agentic AI commerce systems, they still require human interaction and approvals, and most large retailers do not yet accept them.

"Here is one simple question: Can those AI agents today help an ordinary user order a cup of coffee on DoorDash?" says Spencer Xu, Snaplii's founder and CEO. "Snaplii has created a different path, usable today, that allows its users to do just that."

The Agent to Merchant skill allows the Snaplii user to give AI agents a controlled path to making payments. The user sets the agent's spending limit, payment method and permissions. The agent can then independently complete purchases - only within that approved scope.

For example, using Snaplii, two of its established brand partners and the popular Claude AI, a user could tell an agent, "Use Snaplii to top up $200 to a DoorDash account, and order 10 Starbucks lattes delivered to my office."

Snaplii's Agent to Merchant skill also solves the two major problems of AI agent payments - protecting shoppers' finances and simplifying merchants' processes - by dividing the process into two layers.

First, unlike payment models that require an AI agent to access a user's underlying financial credentials, Snaplii protects shoppers by keeping bank cards and credit cards within its human-operated wallet system.

When approved agent is ready to complete a purchase, Snaplii generates a one-time, transaction-level payment instrument using the retailer's electronic gift cards and the Prepaid Payment Network. Each credential is limited to its authorized transaction and cannot be reused.

The security structure's three core protections:

The user's real card information remains outside the agent's reach.

The agent can operate only within the spending limit and permissions set by the user.

Each purchase has an independent, non-reusable payment credential, reducing exposure from persistent payment access.

"Snaplii allows a user to set the boundaries first, then gives the agent a limited payment instrument for one approved transaction," Xu said. "The agent never receives the user's card information, and the customer remains in control of how money is spent."

Second, Snaplii simplifies the purchasing process for retailers by using two well-known and long-accepted payment methods: electronic gift cards and the Prepaid Payment Network.Snaplii uses gift cards from its nationally known partner brands, from restaurants and entertainment to apparel and luxury to ensure acceptance and ease of use.

Key features for retailers include:

No need to adopt any new protocol and no API integration required

100% payment success rate

Return and exchange processes are unchanged

Snaplii's A2M Skill is compatible with the Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing it to be called directly through mainstream AI clients, including Claude, OpenClaw, and other MCP-compatible applications.

The A2M Skill builds on Snaplii's focus on connecting AI-assisted shopping with merchant-ready payment value. Through its digital wallet and electronic gift card network, Snaplii provides a structured payment layer for authorized agent transactions while maintaining security, privacy, and compliance controls at the payment stage.

"Agentic commerce requires clear limits, isolated payment credentials, and accountability at the transaction level," Xu added. "Snaplii is building the payment infrastructure that lets AI agents act within user permission while keeping sensitive financial information protected."

The Snaplii app is available to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play. To learn more, visit Snaplii.com .

About Snaplii

Snaplii was founded on a simple belief: wealth should be transparent, accessible, and within everyone's reach. To bring this vision to life, Snaplii created its Digital Wallet-designed to make effortless earnings part of everyday life. With cashback rewards, balance interest, and flexible multi-currency use, Snaplii provides a secure and transparent platform for steady financial growth. For more information, visit www.snaplii.com .

Media Contact:

Stephaine Wang

Marketing@snaplii.com

SOURCE: Snaplii Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/snapliis-agent-to-merchant-payment-skill-creates-safe-ai-powered-1172149