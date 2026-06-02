Don Abram Harris Cigars Announces the American 250 Cigar in Celebration of America's 250th Birthday

"When in the Course of human events..."

UPPER MARLBORO, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Those historic words from the Declaration of Independence helped launch a nation founded on the revolutionary belief that freedom belongs to all people. The Declaration further proclaimed a principle that continues to inspire generations of Americans: "All Men Are Created Equal."

In honor of America's 250th Birthday, Don Abram Harris, founder of Don Abram Harris Cigars, proudly announces the release of the American 250 Cigar, a premium cigar dedicated to celebrating the enduring spirit, resilience, and promise of the United States of America.

For Don Abram Harris, the words "All Men Are Created Equal" are more than a statement from history-they represent the optimism, determination, and drive that have guided his journey as an entrepreneur and cigar manufacturer. As one of the pioneering figures in the premium cigar industry, Harris believes that America remains a nation where hard work, perseverance, and opportunity can turn dreams into reality.

"America is the greatest country in the world to live in," said Harris. "Its founding ideals continue to inspire people from every background to pursue their ambitions and build a better future."

At the same time, Harris recognizes that the nation's history has not been without contradiction. Just eleven years after the Declaration of Independence was signed, the Constitutional Convention of 1787 adopted the Three-Fifths Compromise, a provision that counted enslaved Black Americans as three-fifths of a person for purposes of representation.

"America, like every nation, has faced challenges and imperfections," Harris said. "But the strength of America lies in its ability to confront those shortcomings and continue striving toward the ideals expressed in the Declaration of Independence. I remain optimistic because I believe the promise that all men are created equal is a promise worth pursuing."

The American 250 Cigar stands as a tribute to the nation's past, a celebration of its present, and a symbol of hope for its future. Through this special release, Don Abram Harris Cigars honors the generations of Americans who have worked to expand freedom, opportunity, and equality while preserving the values that have made the United States a beacon of hope throughout the world.

As America celebrates 250 years of independence, the American 250 Cigar invites Americans to reflect on the nation's remarkable journey and look forward to its next chapter with pride, unity, and optimism.

About Don Abram Harris Cigars

Don Abram Harris Cigars is dedicated to preserving America's tobacco heritage while producing premium cigars that celebrate history, tradition, and craftsmanship. Through innovative products and a commitment to excellence, the company continues to honor the legacy of American tobacco and the entrepreneurial spirit that defines the nation.

Media Contact:

Don Abram Harris

Founder & President

240-750-7636

https://donabramharris.com/product/america-250/

SOURCE: Don Abram Harris

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/don-abram-harris-cigars-announces-the-american-250-cigar-in-cele-1172320