ZetrOZ Systems and National Foundations Partner to Expand Research and Access to New, Evidence-Based Healthcare

The inventor of sustained acoustic medicine and the SAM wearable ultrasound device supports efforts by leading groups in osteoarthritis, medical education and athletic training to advance new technologies in medical care.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / ZetrOZ Systems , inventor of sustained acoustic medicine and the sam wearable ultrasound device (sam) , has extended and expanded partnerships with medical foundations and national advocacy groups to increase awareness and access to its proven treatment for soft-tissue injuries.

The sam wearable ultrasound device is revolutionary therapeutic technology cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for prescription home use, designed to treat both acute and chronic soft-tissue injuries. The device delivers high-frequency, long-duration ultrasound energy directly to injured tissue, reducing inflammation, increasing blood vessel diameter, and improving localized blood flow.

In more than 40 peer-reviewed studies, sustained acoustic medicine via the sam device has been proven to reduce pain, accelerate healing and improve function without the need for invasive surgery or potentially addictive painkilling medication.

ZetrOZ Systems continues to expand awareness and adoption of its technology through collaborations with respected national research, education and advocacy organizations.

Through its partnership with the Osteoarthritis Action Alliance (OAAA), a national coalition mobilized by the Arthritis Foundation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ZetrOZ Systems elevates osteoarthritis as a national health priority.

The sam device's documented ability to treat osteoarthritis aligns with the OAAA's mission to promote evidence-based policy solutions and ensure that individuals living with OA have access to proven, effective interventions. "We are proud to support the Osteoarthritis Action Alliance and to work together to improve outcomes for people living with osteoarthritis," said George K. Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems.

ZetrOZ Systems also sponsors the Orthopaedic Foundation's Manhattan Medical Immersion Camp , a world-class hands-on program for high school and college students aspiring to become physicians and medical researchers in healthcare and biomedical engineering.

The program allows students to participate in surgical simulations and training sessions with innovative technology in multiple medical specialties, helping them bridge the gap between coursework and practical application. "By supporting the Orthopaedic Foundation's Medical Immersion Camp, we can introduce students to technologies like sustained acoustic medicine and how it is changing the way we treat soft tissue injuries," Lewis said.

The NATA Research & Education Foundation supports research and education that advances the level of care provided by athletic trainers and has generated more than $10 million in grants and scholarships since 1991. ZetrOZ Systems supports the NATA Research and Education Foundation by sponsoring three of its initiatives:

the Foundation's Free Communications program, a forum for researchers and clinicians to disseminate research and clinical case studies.

the Foundation's Free Communications Awards, prizes to encourage professional and student athletic trainers to conduct research in their field.

The Foundation's Research to Clinical Practice newsletter, connecting athletic trainers to the latest in research and evidence-based practices.

"The NATA Research & Education Foundation and ZetrOZ System share a deep commitment to advancing sports medicine and healthcare for the physically active population, and we're honored to be able to support research that can be a game-changer not only in sports but in preventative, rehabilitative and emergency care," Lewis said.

Backed by 48 U.S. and global patents, the sam device offers patients a powerful non-surgical, non-pharmacological alternative, administered in millions of treatments annually across the United States. The clinical evidence supporting the sam unit reinforces its position as one of the most effective non-invasive treatments for soft-tissue injuries.

The sam unit's ease of use for home use has empowered patients to take an active role in their own recovery. For more information, visit zetroz.com and samrecover.com .

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is the inventor of sustained acoustic medicine and the sam wearable ultrasound device, a patented, FDA-cleared technology for treating soft tissue injuries. The company's innovations are defined by 48 U.S. and global patents and are supported by more than 30 clinical trials.

Media Contact

Catherine Hoblin

choblin@zetroz.com

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/zetroz-systems-and-national-foundations-partner-to-expand-research-an-1172358