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ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
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ChipIn and GolfTrak Launch Combined Platform to Expand Charity Golf Beyond the Course

New app turns any swing from backyard, range, or garage, into a fundraiser for nonprofits nationwide.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / ChipIn and GolfTrak today announced the official launch of their combined platform, bringing real shot tracking, skill-based competition, and nonprofit fundraising together in a single mobile app for golfers at every level.

Golf already generates more than $6 billion annually for charity through traditional scrambles and tournaments. But the format limits participation with standard charity scrambles that accommodate roughly 120 golfers, on one course, on one day. The ChipIn-GolfTrak platform eliminates that barrier, allowing anyone with a club, a ball, and an iPhone to compete and contribute from anywhere.

"Golf already has the most generous community in sports," said Kate Stinson, Co-Founder and CEO of ChipIn. "The challenge is the format, and we're excited to have built something that fits everyone, everywhere, looking to make a difference for others through the game they love."

Golfers use GolfTrak's iPhone-based shot-tracking technology trained on more than 25 million ball-flight images over years of development to play ChipIn's skill-based games and contests. No simulator is required, but golfers who prefer hitting at a range can also integrate with Toptracer-equipped locations, adding another way to play and give. Every entry, starting at $30, directs 50 percent of proceeds directly to a nonprofit of the player's choosing. Prizes include a weekend stay at Kiawah Island, PGA Tour Superstore gift cards, private chef experiences, and more.

"GolfTrak was built to make the game more accessible," said Igor Vainshtein, Founder of GolfTrak. "Pairing it with ChipIn means every swing can now count toward something bigger."

For nonprofits, the platform offers a turnkey fundraising channel with no event logistics, no inventory, and no upfront cost. Organizations create a fundraiser page, share a link, and their community competes. Nonprofit partners currently on the platform include Make-A-Wish, American Red Cross, Shriners Hospitals for Children, The Nature Conservancy, and more than a dozen others.

The app is available now on the App Store. To learn more or launch a fundraiser, visit chipin.golf.

###

About ChipIn

ChipIn turns skill-based golf games into fundraisers. Players swing a real club, hit real targets, and compete on real leaderboards - while every entry chips money to a cause they choose. No simulator required. No scramble necessary. Just a club, a ball, and a phone. Visit chipin.golf.

About GolfTrak

GolfTrak is a mobile launch monitor that turns an iPhone into a shot-tracking device. Built over eight years and trained on 25 million ball-flight images, it gives golfers of all skill levels accurate distance data without expensive hardware. Download at golftrak.app.

Media Contact

ChipinGolf@interdependence.com
412-889-4928

SOURCE: ChipIn



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/chipin-and-golftrak-launch-combined-platform-to-expand-charity-gol-1172446

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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