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WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
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01.06.26 | 21:59
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ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
110 Leser
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Momentum Expands Microsoft Teams Operator Connect Across Europe

Native Teams Voice and Unified Admin Experience Now Available in 27 Countries Across Europe

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Momentum, a leading global managed services provider, today expanded its Microsoft Teams Operator Connect service to 27 countries across Europe. Customers now have a unified path to Teams voice spanning North America and Europe, with phone numbers managed natively in the Microsoft Teams Admin Center.

Built on Momentum's European infrastructure following its acquisition of Horizon, the new service mirrors Momentum's domestic Operator Connect, making it straightforward to standardize Teams voice across regions.

"Customers running Microsoft Teams across Europe have wanted a truly native voice experience: the same admin simplicity they get in North America, without bolting on a separate vendor in every market," said Rick Garcia, EVP, Product and Marketing at Momentum. "With Operator Connect now live in 27 European countries, they get exactly that: numbers provisioned directly in the Teams Admin Center, call queues and auto attendants configured natively, and one consistent operating model across every region they do business in."

Key capabilities include:

  • Native Teams Admin Center integration: In-country DIDs across 27 European countries push directly into the Teams Admin Center for unified number management.

  • Resource Account and Reserve DIDs: Purpose-built number types support call queues, auto attendants, and reserved capacity, configured natively in Teams.

  • Mixed-region flexibility: A single Teams tenant can combine Operator Connect Europe, domestic Operator Connect, and international Direct Routing without forcing standardization.

  • Managed or unmanaged options: Customers choose the level of Momentum support that fits their operations.

"The experience is fully native: no middleware, no separate portal to learn," said Patrick Higgins, Director, Product at Momentum. "If you can manage numbers in Teams today, you can manage them across Europe the same way tomorrow."

"Operator Connect Europe closes one of the last gaps in global Teams voice," said Garcia. "Instead of stitching together a patchwork of in-country carriers, a business can standardize on a single partner across North America and Europe, which is exactly how enterprises want to buy."

Momentum Teams Operator Connect Europe is available now. To learn more, visit gomomentum.com/operator-connect or call 877.251.5554.

About Momentum

Momentum is a global managed service provider empowering businesses worldwide to connect & secure, collaborate, and engage in the modern workplace. With award-winning solutions for Microsoft Teams, managed network, and more, Momentum delivers secure, reliable, and innovative communication services tailored to enable global enterprises to thrive. Currently connecting over 34,000 locations across 60+ countries and partnering with more than 500 suppliers worldwide, Momentum reinforces its mission to deliver "technology your way," combining best-in-class platforms with personalized support and expert implementation. For more information, visit gomomentum.com.

Media Contact

bhildreth@gomomentum.com

SOURCE: Momentum



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/momentum-expands-microsoft-teams-operator-connect-across-europe-1172476

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

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