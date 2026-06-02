Fortitude Gold Corp: Fortitude Gold Drills 4.57 Meters Grading 2.23 G/T Gold Within 22.86 Meters Grading 0.77 G/T Gold Near Surface at County Line

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Fortitude Gold (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") announced multiple near surface oxide gold drill intercepts expanding gold mineralization approximately 100 meters west of the permitted East Pit extent located on the County Line Project. The East Pit is one of two active open pit mines on the Project providing direct ship gold mineralization to the Company's Isabella Pearl heap leach and process facility. Intercepts include 4.57 meters grading 2.23 grams per tonne (g/t) gold within 22.86 meters grading 0.77 g/t gold just 3.05 meters downhole, and 3.05 meters grading 1.57 g/t gold within 15.24 meters grading 0.65 g/t gold from surface. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. offering investors exposure to both gold production and dividend yield.

East Zone Drill highlights include (m=meters, g/t=grams per tonne) (full drill table below):

Hole# CLRC-419:

22.86 m of 0.77 g/t gold from 3.05 meters

Including

4.57 m of 2.23 g/t gold

Hole# CLRC-421:

15.24 m of 0.65 g/t gold from surface including

3.05 m of 1.57 g/t gold

Hole# CLRC-428:

45.72 m of 0.38 g/t gold including

9.14 m of 0.92 g/t gold from surface

This County Line exploration drill program focused on the western step-out potential of the historic East Pit. Multiple holes in this latest reverse circulation program intercepted wide intervals of oxide gold mineral at shallow depths, with the furthest drill collar located approximately 100 meters west of the permitted East Pit extent. The Company plans future drill campaigns adjacent to the East Pit as well as the Opalite Hill target immediately north of the County Line Main Pit with a goal of defining additional gold ounces that can be added to future mine plans.

"These high-grade gold intercepts west of the East Pit expands the exploration potential at County Line's East Zone," stated Mr. Allan Turner, Vice President of Exploration for Fortitude Gold. "This 100-meter step-out expansion of gold mineralization drilled in the area was targeted through soils survey and VLF-EM ground geophysics programs, which were completed in 2023 and 2024. We are pleased these exploration programs have delivered positive results that support expansion potential with the ultimate goal to add gold ounces."

"We are pleased and excited to see high grade gold intercepts in a possible future extension of the East Pit," stated Mr. Jason Reid, CEO and President of Fortitude Gold. "To intercept 2.23 grams per tonne gold over 4.57 meters within a much wider 22-meter interval of good mineralization is strong indication there is more gold to discover and delineate in this area. In addition, we also see expansion potential north of the County Line Main Pit and other targets adjacent to the past million-ounce Paradise Peak gold mine located just east of County Line's Newman Ridge target."

The County Line Project is located approximately 16 miles northeast of the Company's operating Isabella Pearl gold mine via Nevada State Route 361. The County Line Mine went into production in January of 2026 with current operations focused on the County Line and East historic pits. A pit layback is planned at the historic County Line Main Pit to commence during the second half of 2026, which will allow access to additional high-grade gold. Concurrent with operations at the County Line Main Pit, the Company plans mining lower grade mineralization from the East Pit. Gold mineralization from County Line is being trucked to the Company's nearby Isabella Pearl operation, leveraging the Company's existing heap leach pad and gold processing facilities.

COUNTY LINE EAST ZONE DRILL SUMMARY JUNE 2026 Hole # Angle From Interval Au deg Meters Meters g/t CLRC-419 -55 3.05 22.86 0.77 incl. 4.57 4.57 2.23 CLRC-421 -60 0 15.24 0.65 incl. 3.05 3.05 1.57 18.28 10.67 0.30 35.05 19.81 0.25 CLRC-422 -65 4.57 10.67 0.47 incl. 10.67 1.52 1.05 18.29 6.10 0.25 CLRC-423 -65 0 19.81 0.23 45.72 9.14 0.30 CLRC-424 -90 0 4.57 0.28 incl. 9.14 4.57 0.26 CLRC-425 -90 3.05 4.57 0.27 CLRC-426 -90 0 10.67 0.28 13.72 10.67 0.32 32.00 12.19 0.26 60.96 1.52 1.41 CLRC-427 -90 0 10.67 0.41 28.96 9.14 0.31 CLRC-428 -90 0 45.72 0.38 incl. 0 9.14 0.92 Assays by American Assay Laboratories, Sparks, Nevada, USA. Meters downhole, not true width.

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free, and distribute dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of eight high-grade gold properties. Fortitude Gold owns 100% of its properties, with the exception of East Camp Douglas, which is held in a joint venture with Fortitude owning 60%. The Isabella Pearl, Scarlet South, and County Line Mines are currently in production in Mineral and Nye Counties, Nevada. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy and future plans for production. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release.

Contact:

Greg Patterson

719-717-9825

greg.patterson@fortitudegold.com

www.Fortitudegold.com

SOURCE: Fortitude Gold Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/fortitude-gold-drills-4.57-meters-grading-2.23-g%2ft-gold-within-22.86-meters-gradi-1172668