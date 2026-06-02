Teragonia Deepens Executive Bench with Key Leadership Appointments of Farhan Banani and Matthew Mettry

New appointments further the company's momentum in building an executive team of seasoned investors, operators, management consultants, and AI experts

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Teragonia, the AI operating system for PE Value Orchestration, today announced the appointments of Farhan Banani and Matthew Mettry to Managing Director and Director, respectively. These hires follow the additions of William Byers (Executive Vice President) and Jason Boo (Managing Director) to Teragonia's executive team in April, further strengthening the company's leadership bench and reflecting its continued growth and ability to attract top talent from across the private equity industry.

"Bringing leaders of Farhan and Matthew's caliber to our team marks an important milestone for our company," said Thomas Thayyil Thomas, CEO of Teragonia. "Their decision to join us from some of the industry's most respected organizations is a powerful endorsement of both our vision and the value our platform is delivering to private equity firms."

Farhan Banani joins Teragonia from McKinsey & Company, where he served as an Associate Partner and a Leader within McKinsey Solutions across the Private Equity and Asset Management practices. Banani brings a wealth of experience across the full investment lifecycle, including commercial diligence, value creation, and exit readiness. As Managing Director, he will lead client-facing engagements and help ensure Teragonia delivers measurable outcomes across its client work.

"What excites me most about joining Teragonia is the opportunity to help build the future of private equity. The platform goes far beyond connecting data. It combines business context, executive insight, industry knowledge, and the expertise of incredibly talented people to create actionable intelligence that is driving value for companies. I've been especially inspired by the caliber, curiosity, and collaborative spirit of the team here," said Banani.

With over 20 years of hands-on operating experience across PE-backed physician organizations, Matthew Mettry brings a rare combination of deep Revenue Cycle Management domain expertise and AI fluency to his new role as Director and a subject matter expert where he will help healthcare organizations modernize revenue cycle operations, drive transformation initiatives, and navigate increasingly complex technology environments. Prior to Teragonia, Mettry served as Vice President of Revenue Cycle at a PE-backed, 400-provider physician organization, managing approximately 2 million annual patient encounters.

"At a time when healthcare organizations are facing growing pressure to improve cash flow and reduce administrative burden, Teragonia's platform proves an essential tool to drive measurable improvements in collections while reducing aged AR and avoidable denials," said Mettry. "The platform's combination of strategy, AI and hands-on execution will enable us to partner with clients that have complex revenue cycle challenges to solve, and I look forward to overseeing these efforts in my new role as Director."

Banani joins Teragonia at its Chicago headquarters, and Mettry joins at the company's Dallas office.

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About Teragonia

Teragonia is the AI operating system for PE Value Orchestration, from acquisition to exit. Powered by Astradis, Teragonia generates the data foundation that transforms fragmented operational data into context-aware agentic apps and workflows tuned to each portfolio company's actual business environment. Mid-market operators and PE value creation teams align data, decisions, and actions to deliver measurable EBITDA impact across the full investment lifecycle. The company is privately held and based in Chicago with offices in New York, Toronto, Dallas, London, São Paulo, Bengaluru, and Kochi. For more information visit teragonia.com.

Media Contact

Sofia Chevez

FINN Partners for Teragonia

sofia.chevez@finnpartners.com

646-912-5354

SOURCE: Teragonia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/teragonia-deepens-executive-bench-with-key-leadership-appointments-o-1172673