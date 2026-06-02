RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip Showcases Public Companies Powering the Future of AI, Automation, and Digital Infrastructure at June 10 Virtual Investor Conference

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced its upcoming virtual investor conference, Future Tech: Profiting from Technologies Transforming Work, Life, and Industry, taking place June 10, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.

The full-day event will spotlight publicly traded companies advancing innovation across artificial intelligence, automation, digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, enterprise software, and next-generation technology platforms. The conference will provide investors with direct access to executive leadership teams developing transformative technologies, scaling disruptive business models, and capitalizing on rapidly evolving global technology markets.

Registration is free and open to the public: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/redchip/89763628854

"Technology innovation is reshaping every sector of the global economy, from how businesses operate to how consumers interact with the world," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "This conference gives investors direct access to public companies building the platforms, infrastructure, and intelligent systems driving the next wave of economic transformation."

The virtual investor conference will feature presentations from CEOs and senior executives of publicly traded companies operating across key segments of the technology ecosystem, including:

Artificial intelligence and machine learning applications

Automation, robotics, and intelligent systems

Cloud computing, data infrastructure, and cybersecurity

Advanced manufacturing and industrial technologies

Enterprise software and digital transformation platforms

Revenue growth strategies, scalability, and competitive positioning

Each company presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session, providing investors the opportunity to engage directly with management teams, evaluate execution strategies, and assess both near- and long-term value creation potential.

Presenting Companies Include (partial list):

Velo3D (Nasdaq:VELO)

Eco Wave Power Global (Nasdaq:WAVE)

BIO-Key (Nasdaq:BKYI)

Syntec Optics (Nasdaq:OPTX)

LanzaTech Global (Nasdaq:LNZA)

View the full schedule and register here: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/redchip/89763628854

What Investors Will Gain

The conference offers investors a focused, high-value opportunity to learn about:

Public-company executives driving next-generation technology innovation

Emerging trends shaping AI, automation, and digital infrastructure markets

Technology commercialization strategies and scalable business models

Competitive positioning across rapidly evolving tech sectors

Key growth catalysts, partnerships, and market expansion opportunities

Whether retail investors seeking exposure to high-growth technology stocks or institutional and professional investors evaluating emerging public-company opportunities, attendees will gain concise, actionable insights into companies positioned to benefit from the accelerating transformation of work, life, and industry.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

Sign Up for RedChat

RedChat is an AI-powered investment research assistant designed to give investors instant access to critical insights from SEC filings, press releases, and corporate disclosures. Built to streamline small-cap and microcap stock research, RedChat analyzes thousands of public company documents and delivers clear, context-rich answers to investor questions in seconds. Instead of manually reviewing lengthy filings, investors can simply ask RedChat about financial results, partnerships, business strategy, or recent announcements and receive precise, source-based summaries. Investors can experience RedChat and start exploring stocks today at www.redchip.com/stocks or www.red.chat.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/about_us

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

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Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redchip-showcases-public-companies-powering-the-future-of-ai-aut-1172729