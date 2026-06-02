American College of Education and ERDI Surprise Kansas City Teacher With Full Master's Degree Scholarship

High school career and technical education teacher, Seth McDairmant, received the 2026 ERDI Resilient Leadership Scholarship.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / In partnership with the Education Research and Development Institute (ERDI), American College of Education (ACE) proudly presented the 2026 Resilient Leadership Scholarship to Seth McDairmant, a career and technical education teacher at J.C. Harmon High School in Kansas City.

Earlier this year, Superintendent of Kansas City Kansas Public Schools (KCKPS) Dr. Anna Stubblefield was recognized as the 2026 ERDI Resilient Leader. The honor includes a full master's degree scholarship for a KCKPS educator. Following an application and review process, Seth McDairmant was selected as the recipient.

Stubblefield surprised McDairmant during one of his classes with a large check representing his award.

"It was a delight surprising Mr. McDairmant with the scholarship," Stubblefield said. "This opportunity with ACE will support his continued growth as an educator and help strengthen the future of educational leadership. We are proud to celebrate this exciting moment and the impact our educators continue to make every day."

McDairmant's scholarship applies toward a master's degree at ACE, most of which are under $10,000. All ACE education programs offer flexible, career-oriented coursework designed for busy educators to pursue their career goals without leaving the classroom.

"ACE is incredibly proud to sponsor ERDI and invest in the power of partnership, which results in impactful opportunities such as a scholarship for Mr. McDairmant," ACE Chief Growth Officer Monica Carson added. "We can't wait to see him reach his career goals through the power of a quality degree at ACE."

Learn more about grant and scholarship opportunities and master's degree programs at ACE.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is committed to social responsibility as an Impact Institution, where operations are guided by purpose and designed to create real-world impact.

About ERDI

For 40 years, The Education Research and Development Institute (ERDI) has been a leader in educational innovation, uniting district and industry leaders from across the nation to address the most pressing challenges in PK-12 education. Driven by action and guided by a shared commitment to equity and excellence for all children, ERDI contributes to shaping the future of education through cutting-edge research, strategic development, and meaningful dialogue. For more information about ERDI and its initiatives, visit their website.

About Kansas City Kansas Public Schools

Kansas City Kansas Public Schools (KCKPS) is the largest school district in Wyandotte County and the fifth-largest in Kansas. The district serves over 21,000 students across nearly 50 school sites. Our vision is to strive to become one of the Top 10 School Districts in the nation. Our goal is that each student exits high school prepared for college and careers in a global society; at every level, performance is on track and on time for success.

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Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing

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SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/american-college-of-education-and-erdi-surprise-kansas-city-teacher-with-full-masters-deg-1171137