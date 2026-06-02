Cobalt, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: QN3) ("Nord" or the "Company") is pleased to report the analytical results from hole CS-21-73W1 and CS-21-73W2. Photos of the spectacular silver intercept in CS-21-73W1 were disclosed May 4, 2026. This intersection, located 10 meters updip of its mother hole CS-21-73, is a direct extension of the Robinson high-grade silver vein system (see longitudinal section in figure 3).

Assay Results - Hole CS-21-73W1 and Hole CS-21-73W2

Table 1: Collar of hole CS-21-73 is located at 520942.9E, 5279474.5N UTM NAD83, Zone 17 with 053.50 Azimuth dipping at -60.50. Wedge 1 was placed at 329.25m downhole. Vein intercepted at 501.9m is 7 cm true width. Wedge 2 was placed at 201.8m downhole. Vein intercepted at 496.9m is 2.5 cm true width. Reported intervals in the tables above are downhole core lengths.

Hole From To Length (m) Ag (g/t) Ag (oz/ton) Co (%) Cu (%) Ni (%) CS-21-73W1 498.80 505.45 6.65 2,848 83.1 0.12 0.02 0.02 including 501.85 502.15 0.30 61,389 1,790.8 2.44 0.09 0.24 CS-21-73W2 495.85 500.15 4.30 242 0.005 0.01 0.01 0.01 including 496.85 497.15 0.30 3,452 0.01 0.08 0.05 0.02

Wedge 2 was placed at 201.8m downhole. Vein intercepted at 496.9m is 2.5 cm true width.





Figure 1: Picture of new intersection Interval from hole CS-21-73W1 grading 61,389 g/t silver over 0.3m and 2,848 g/t silver over 6.65m

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The high-grade vein itself hosts significant critical minerals, notably in cobalt, and includes anomalous nickel, copper, and gold. While silver remains the principal commodity at Castle East, the consistent presence of these critical minerals alongside silver mineralization, characteristic of the five-element vein assemblage of the Cobalt-Gowganda district, may contribute meaningfully to future project economics. For further details on the original intercept and core photographs, please refer to the Company's May 4, 2026 news release.The Company is pleased to report limited analyses with additional assays to be reported once all samples have been returned.

New Intercept - Hole CS-21-73W3

The Company is also pleased to report a new mineralized silver-cobalt intercept in hole CS-21-73W3 (see pictures in figure 2 and longitudinal section in figure 3), a wedge also drilled from mother hole CS-21-73. This hole, designed to test the intersection of two distinct silver veins, intersected mineralization 25 meters updip and southward of CS-21-73W1, giving another strong extension to known Castle East high-grade silver vein system.

At 480.8 metres downhole, the drill intersected a 5cm true thickness vein consisting of native silver with a dendritic texture as well as cobalt arsenide mineralization in a calcite matrix. The silver and cobalt mineralization is uniformly distributed within the vein. Results will be reported when assays are received and reviewed. Native silver in fine stringers can also be seen adjacent and perpendicular to the vein.

Additional mineralized intervals were logged between 465 and 504 metres, with carbonate veins carrying mostly cobalt arsenide mineralization at varying concentrations. Minor carbonate veins at 439.0 metres and at 504.35 metres each carried silver alongside the cobalt. Taken together, these intervals point to silver-cobalt mineralization persisting over a meaningful vertical range in this part of the Castle East system.

Figure 2: Close-up pictures of native silver and cobalt arsenide mineralization vein and native silver-filled fractures adjacent to vein in hole CS-21-73W3 at 480.8 metres downhole; 5 cm true width. Photo 1 - Calcite vein hosting native silver with cobalt arsenide mineralization at 480.8 metres downhole in CS-21-73W3

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Figure 3: Longitudinal section on Robinson High Grade area with new intersection pierce points

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Drilling Update

The CS-21-73W3 strong native silver intercept is located approximately 25 and 22 metres above the intercepts of CS-21-73W1 and CS-21-73W2 respectively, expanding the mineralized area of intersecting veins within the Castle East vein system. Drilling continues to advance within the 5,000-metre phase announced in May - part of the broader 30,000-metre program at the enlarged Castle-Gowganda Property. Phase I, at roughly 3,500 metres, validated the structural model that Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience built from 75,000 metres of historical data and that flagged as many as 29 discrete vein targets. Remaining holes will continue to test those modelled structures, with the aim of growing the known zones, defining the critical-mineral endowment that travels with the silver, and setting up underground access for eventual bulk sampling at the Company's permitted high-grade mill in Cobalt, Ontario.

Upcoming catalysts: Assay results are pending for the new CS-21-73W3 intercept. Additional holes are planned as the current phase of drilling continues. The Company expects to provide further results as they become available.

Management Commentary

"These assays confirm what the core showed us in February: Castle East continues to deliver significantly strong silver values in the style that defined this district, with high-grade silver over 0.30 metres inside a 6.65-metre mineralized envelope and critical minerals carried right alongside it," stated Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., President and CEO. "With Nord now holding title to all the area mining leases following the recent acquisition, we can test structures that could not be drilled under fragmented ownership. Just one of the past-producing mines acquired produced approximately 40 million ounces of silver and has further potential for high-grade discovery under the current Castle East exploration model. Equally important is the new native silver intercept in CS-21-73W3, which shows the vein system carrying strong silver-cobalt mineralization further than we had previously drilled and confirms the structure remains open along strike. Every metre we drill feeds directly into our planned resource update and, in turn, a future production plan."

QAQC:

The drilling campaign and the quality control program were planned and supervised by Laurentia Exploration Inc. All core in this program is HQ sized drill core. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration Inc. The core samples were cut in two with a rock saw. One half was sent to the assay lab and the other half was retained as witness core. The quality assurance and quality control protocol includes the insertion of one blank and one standard every 20 samples, in addition to the regular insertion of blanks, duplicates, and standards by Swastika Laboratories Ltd. during the analytical process. Silver values are determined by fire assay with a gravimetric finish, except for the samples containing significant native silver, which are analyzed by fire assay with metallic screening due to the presence of visible silver. Copper, zinc, cobalt, and nickel values are determined by sodium peroxide total fusion.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. (PEO), director of Nord Precious Metals, a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates TTL Laboratories, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established an integrated position connecting high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations.

The Company's 63 sq. km flagship Castle property, with the addition of 225 hectares of leases, now hosts 3 of the 5 most productive past-producing silver mines in the Gowganda Camp: Siscoe-O'Brien, Castle and Millerett, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in a now historic, Inferred resource grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres. The report, titled NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario Canada with effective date of May 28, 2020. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals Press Release of May 27, 2020, for the resource estimate.

The above resource is now considered an historical resource. This historical resource remains relevant in that there is ongoing drilling to expand the known mineralization associated with that resource. The 2020 mineral resource was estimated in conformity with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices Guidelines and is reported in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' NI-43-101. Insufficient work has been done since to categorize the above historical estimate as current. Significant additional diamond drilling and analytical work along with modelling is required before a new resource estimate can be compiled.

In addition to underground exploration targets, the newly acquired leases host an historical NI 43-101 indicated tailings resource of approximately 1,940,000 tonnes grading 47.5 g/t Ag for approximately 2,960,000 contained ounces of silver at a 10 g/t cut-off (GeoVector Management, 2011, based on 764 drill holes totalling 3,012 metres). Subsequent work has been done indicating potential higher grades. A new technical report is required to compile and include all subsequent work. The historical estimate contained in this news release has not been verified as a current mineral resource. A "qualified person" (as defined in NI 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. The Company considers the historical estimate to be relevant for the proper understanding of the Project; however, significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling, and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person for the historical estimate to be in accordance with NI 43-101 standards and to verify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

Nord's integrated processing strategy enables multiple metal recovery streams. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other strategic metals. The Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process, validated at pilot scale through SGS Lakefield, eliminates the typical arsenic barriers in complex silver-cobalt ores while producing technical-grade cobalt sulphate and other metal products to customer specifications. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord within Ontario's emerging critical minerals supply chain.

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of critical minerals properties in Northern Quebec through its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS), as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 32 square kilometres of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding: the potential for mineralization to extend across historic property boundaries; the planned drilling program, its targets, and objectives; the potential for silver and critical minerals recovery from tailings; the Company's processing capabilities and integrated strategy; the anticipated scope, phasing, and results of T Engineering's engagement; the commissioning of the Company's modular gravity plant; and the anticipated benefits of Ontario's regulatory and funding frameworks.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with: general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals; commodity price fluctuations; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299748

Source: Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.