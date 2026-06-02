Hamilton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - EECOMOBILITY, the AI-driven battery testing platform serving leading auto OEMs and battery manufacturers across Asia and North America, today announced the close of a follow-on financing round, bringing total investment in the company to more than $5 million. The round was supported by the company's existing investor base - RiSC Capital, Automotive Ventures, and a leading North American Original Equipment Manufacturer - each of whom increased their original commitments.

"EECOMOBILITY delivers a true paradigm shift in battery testing, and we are rapidly expanding both our product offerings and our international presence. This financing is a strong vote of confidence from our partners and a testament to the excellence of our team, many of whom have been with us since day one," said Dr. Saeid Habibi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EECOMOBILITY. "Our partners have seen our platform deployed at OEMs and battery manufacturers across Asia and North America, and they are choosing to deepen their commitment at a time when the EV sector in North America is entering its most demanding phase. This investment directly supports our strategic plan: accelerating global commercial deployment, scaling the EECOPower product family across new market segments, and advancing the AI-driven capabilities that will define the next generation of battery intelligence."

The financing comes amid a period of strong commercial momentum. Since the company's November 2024 seed announcement and the appointment of Dr. Amit Monga as President in May 2025, EECOMOBILITY has deepened relationships with global auto OEMs and battery manufacturers and broadened its strategic operational partnerships across Asia and North America.

Proceeds from the round will be used to scale commercial deployment of the EECOPower platform across North America, Europe, and Asia; advance development of the EECOPower product family, including new modules for pack-level testing, second-life applications, and energy-storage validation; and expand the company's AI and data analytics capabilities to further strengthen the platform's technical differentiation.

"In the past year, EECOMOBILITY has evolved from a commercially validated platform into a globally deployed one," said Dr. Amit Monga, President of EECOMOBILITY. "Surpassing five million dollars in total investment is an important milestone, but the more meaningful signal is what we are seeing in the data - strong customer pull, repeatable economics, and a product roadmap that our partners are eager to push beyond automotive into defense, energy storage, medical devices, and industrial manufacturing. This financing gives us the resources to execute at the speed our customers demand."

"We led the seed round because we believed in the technology and the team," said Scott Pelton, Co-Founder of RiSC Capital. "Eighteen months later, EECOMOBILITY is winning the customers and the markets that matter most - auto OEMs and battery manufacturers - and is doing so as a Canadian deep tech company competing globally. RiSC Capital is pleased to continue supporting this next phase of growth alongside our co-investors."

"When Automotive Ventures invested at the seed, we saw a team solving a real, unsolved problem inside battery manufacturing," said Justin Charbonneau, Principal at Automotive Ventures. "Since then, the pipeline has expanded rapidly, deployments with existing customers are growing, and the product roadmap is being pulled forward by customer demand. EECOMOBILITY is setting the benchmark for AI driven battery testing globally, and doubling down on the team in this round was an easy decision."

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, served as legal counsel to EECOMOBILITY, while Borden Ladner Gervais LLP acted as legal advisors to the investors.

About EECOMOBILITY

EECOMOBILITY is a Canadian technology company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) for advanced battery testing and monitoring. The company's flagship product line, EECOPower, delivers rapid battery cell and module testing and characterization for the automotive, defence, energy-storage, industrial, and manufacturing sectors. EECOPower systems are deployed by leading OEMs and battery manufacturers across Asia and North America.

Learn more at www.eecomobility.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299226

Source: EECOMOBILITY Inc.