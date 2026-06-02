Despite growing digital maturity and AI investment, less than half of manufacturers are confident in their ability to deliver effectively on their sales promise to customers.

Tacton, a global leader in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) solutions for manufacturers of complex, highly configurable products, today released its annual State of Manufacturing report, revealing that rising product complexity is exposing critical cross-functional gaps despite continued investment in digital transformation and AI.

Based on a survey of 280 manufacturing leaders in eight countries, the research found that 67% now describe their products as "very" or "extremely" complex, a 20-point increase in just one year. At the same time, only 7% use the same product configuration rules across every team and system involved in selling and building products, which is critical for reducing margin risk because of siloed functions and data.

The report highlights a growing industry reality: while digital transformation has modernized operations, rising complexity is exposing disconnects between systems, team, and data throughout the manufacturing lifecycle.

"Digital transformation laid the foundation, but many manufacturers are still operating with disconnected systems, fragmented data and inconsistent processes," said Klaus Andersen, CEO of Tacton. "The companies leading the next phase of industrial growth are those treating configuration logic as the backbone of their entire lifecycle. As AI adoption accelerates, the organizations seeing the greatest impact are building on a connected foundation of shared data, consistent processes, and lifecycle-wide visibility."

Complexity Is No Longer Isolated to Engineering

The report found that complexity now impacts every stage of the manufacturing value chain:

43% of manufacturers cite customization as their top quoting challenge

62% experience moderate to severe margin erosion between quote and delivery

40% are "not very" or "only somewhat" confident in delivery commitments at quote time

93% of engineering teams spend moderate to very high effort maintaining configuration logic across disconnected systems

Only 23% automatically generate valid manufacturing Bills of Material directly from sales quotes

The findings suggest that while manufacturers have made progress modernizing operations, handoffs across engineering, quoting, production, and supply chain are breaking at each stage.

AI Momentum Accelerates, But Foundations Matter More Than Ever

The report also shows manufacturers rapidly increasing investment in AI and automation:

79% are actively investing in or exploring AI, up from 64% in 2025

AI-driven automation and optimization ranked as the top digital transformation priority overall

Manufacturers already investing heavily in AI demonstrated significantly stronger visibility into product and configuration performance data

U.S. manufacturers are more likely to be heavily investing in AI (34%) compared to European manufacturers (20%), while European organizations continue to lag behind in configuration-level visibility and analytics maturity

However, Tacton's research warns that AI alone will not solve manufacturing complexity without connected, reliable data across the lifecycle.

Building a More Connected Manufacturing Lifecycle

The report points to a broader shift in how manufacturers are approaching growth, customization, and operational scale. As product portfolios become more complex and customer expectations continue to rise, leading organizations are working to better connect commercial, engineering, and operational processes through shared data and consistent configuration logic.

Manufacturers with stronger lifecycle connectivity are better positioned to reduce downstream rework, improve delivery confidence, protect margins, gain deeper visibility into configuration-level performance, and apply AI more effectively across sales and operations.

About the Report

The State of Manufacturing 2026 report is based on a survey of 280 manufacturing leaders across North America and Europe and explores six critical stages of the manufacturing lifecycle, from managing rising complexity and customized quoting to protecting margins, improving connectivity, increasing data visibility, and optimizing with AI. Findings are segmented by department, region, and digital maturity to reveal how manufacturers are building more connected and resilient operations.

The full report is available here.

About Tacton

Tacton is a global leader in software for manufacturers of complex, highly configurable products. Tacton delivers the Buyer-Centric Smart Factory, connecting buyer engagement with engineering and order fulfillment through a single source of truth. By uniting Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ), Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), and Configured Order Fulfillment (COF), Tacton helps manufacturers manage complexity, protect margins, and deliver with confidence across the lifecycle.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260602065087/en/

Contacts:

Gail Scibelli

gscibelli@marketbridge.com