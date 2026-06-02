Acquisition marks Ground Control's second UK transaction and expansion in serving professional golfers

Wealthspire, an independent wealth management, institutional advisory, and business management firm, today announced that Ground Control Business Management ("Ground Control"), a division of Wealthspire, has acquired Arena Wealth, a business management firm serving professional golfers in the United Kingdom.

The transaction marks Ground Control's second acquisition in the UK, following the acquisition of Clay GBP in October 2024, and adds an established team with experience supporting clients with complex, international financial needs.

Arena Wealth specializes in serving professional golfers clients who navigate multi-jurisdictional tax exposure, international tournament income, sponsorship contracts, appearance and performance-related fees, and the unique planning challenges that come with athletic careers.

"Arena Wealth has established a thoughtful, highly focused practice around the needs of professional golfers, and that kind of specialization matters in business management," said Chris Bucci, chief executive officer of Ground Control Business Management. "Philip and his team bring a deep understanding of their clients' world, and that strengthens our platform at Ground Control."

Founded by Philip Barker, Arena Wealth provides a comprehensive range of business management services to professional golfers, including bill pay, bookkeeping, invoicing, credit control, and tax consulting and preparation. Based in the UK, the firm has built a strong reputation within the international golf community.

"We've built our business around understanding our clients' day-to-day realities, and it was important to find a partner who approaches that work the same way," said Philip Barker. "Ground Control brings additional depth and experience, and they share our focus on what matters to our clients and how we work with them."

With Ground Control's infrastructure behind them, Arena Wealth's clients gain access to a broader platform, including additional resources and specialized support across business management services. Clients will continue working with the same team they know and trust as the range of resources and capabilities expands over time.

Including Philip Barker, who will continue in a leadership role, the 15 Arena Wealth employees will integrate into the Ground Control team under the leadership of the firm's UK President Nick Parkinson. Following completion of the transaction, the firm will rebrand to Ground Control.

About Wealthspire

Wealthspire is an independent wealth management, institutional advisory, and business management firm serving individuals, families, endowments, and institutions across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. We provide a comprehensive platform that brings together wealth management, institutional consulting, business management, family office, and retirement plan advisory services-empowering clients to navigate complexity with clarity and confidence.

With over 1,200 employees across more than 40 offices, we deliver insights and solutions backed by deep research, technology, and decades of expertise. Our collective businesses create a unified ecosystem designed to meet clients wherever they are in their financial journey.

Wealthspire is redefining the future of financial solutions through collaboration, scale, and a steadfast commitment to putting people first-our clients, our colleagues, and our communities. For more information, visit www.wealthspire.com.

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Gregory for Wealthspire

wealthspire@gregoryagency.com