These new tagging solutions are focused on inventory intelligence, loss prevention and brand authentication

Discrete tagging applications are designed to preserve garment aesthetic, reduce labor demand and extend inventory intelligence

Source-tagging approach can ensure item-level visibility throughout product lifecycles, unleashing a wealth of insight across the supply chain

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), now offers two discreet radio-frequency identification (RFID) tagging alternatives for clothing, apparel and accessory for brands and retailers seeking deep insights without compromising garments' look and feel. Its new RFID Seam Tag and RFID Brand Label-which are now available to retailers worldwide-can be sewn directly into garments without altering fit, function or impact on branding. This approach can extend the life of RFID investments, helping brands to help verify authenticity, help deter theft and remove friction to help enable a seamless shopper journey. Both will be on display at NRF Protect, Booth #1116, June 8-10, 2026 in Grapevine, TX.

"These tagging solutions turn inventory intelligence into comprehensive brand protection," said Tony D'Onofrio, president of Sensormatic Solutions. "They represent the next era of omnichannel retail intelligence tools, pairing full product visibility and protection in a discreet package. They're designed to be permanent and tamper-resistant, providing retailers with information needed to address total retail loss from the source through their supply chains and sales floors, and beyond. This helps enhance shopper experiences, preserve revenue, and control shrink."

These small and discrete RFID tagging solutions are highly durable and built to last, helping retailers expand the value of their RFID and inventory intelligence investments:

Fast, seamless integration into apparel production

RFID Seam Tag and RFID Brand Label are designed with the natural feel of fabric and the needs of versatile, fast production environments. The RFID Seam Tag's narrow and flexible design allows it to be embedded in the seam of apparel and accessories whereas the RFID Brand Label is sewn-into the garment according to the retailer's brand discretion. As such, retailers can protect merchandise without damaging or compromising merchandise while also reducing the labor needed to execute enterprise-wide tagging.





RFID Seam Tag and RFID Brand Label are designed with the natural feel of fabric and the needs of versatile, fast production environments. The RFID Seam Tag's narrow and flexible design allows it to be embedded in the seam of apparel and accessories whereas the RFID Brand Label is sewn-into the garment according to the retailer's brand discretion. As such, retailers can protect merchandise without damaging or compromising merchandise while also reducing the labor needed to execute enterprise-wide tagging. Extend and support RFID-based intelligence throughout the supply chain

The RFID Seam Tag and RFID Brand Label are designed to stay with the item for the product sales cycle. It's applied at the source and built to be an all-in-one solution for inventory visibility and management throughout enterprise operations and through the sales cycle. Each tag can become a unique and long-lasting digital fingerprint, providing item-level identity from factory to store and beyond to enable inventory and omnichannel accuracy.





The RFID Seam Tag and RFID Brand Label are designed to stay with the item for the product sales cycle. It's applied at the source and built to be an all-in-one solution for inventory visibility and management throughout enterprise operations and through the sales cycle. Each tag can become a unique and long-lasting digital fingerprint, providing item-level identity from factory to store and beyond to enable inventory and omnichannel accuracy. Harden targets while improving shopper experiences

RFID tagging solutions should be perceived as a part of the product rather than a traditional security addition, intended to add defeat resistant friction for thieves while streamlining self-checkout and return processes for paying customers. Their design is intended to curb counterfeiting and unauthorized resales to enhance satisfaction. Further, adding RFID Seam Tag or RFID Brand Label at the source can bolster shrink analytics systems with additional context, helping retailers refine their practices to preserve shopper satisfaction and revenue alike.





RFID tagging solutions should be perceived as a part of the product rather than a traditional security addition, intended to add defeat resistant friction for thieves while streamlining self-checkout and return processes for paying customers. Their design is intended to curb counterfeiting and unauthorized resales to enhance satisfaction. Further, adding RFID Seam Tag or RFID Brand Label at the source can bolster shrink analytics systems with additional context, helping retailers refine their practices to preserve shopper satisfaction and revenue alike. Protect brands at scale

They can help validate that the product is authentic and are designed so that they cannot be easily removed without damaging the merchandise, thus enabling identifiers that allow retailers to validate origin, help verify authenticity and protect against counterfeiting, grey-market sales and return fraud on scale.

These RFID tagging solutions are compatible with retailers' existing RFID ecosystems and are available as part of Sensormatic Solutions expanding source tagging services. The brand operates RFID Service Bureaus around the world bringing the capabilities closer to retailers anytime, anywhere. To learn more, visit the RFID Seam Tag or the RFID Brand Label pages on sensormatic.com.

To schedule a meeting or a demonstration at NRF Protect (June 8-10), Booth #1116, click here: Meet us at NRF Protect 2026.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls, a global leader in thermal management, mission-critical building systems, energy efficiency, and decarbonization, helps customers use energy more productively, reduce carbon emissions, and operate with the precision and resilience required in rapidly expanding industries such as data centers, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, and higher education.

For more than 140 years, Johnson Controls has delivered performance where it really matters. Backed by advanced technology, lifecycle services and an industry-leading field organization, we elevate customer performance, turn goals into real-world results and help move society forward.

Visit johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, powers safe, secure and seamless retail experiences. For more than 60 years, the brand has been at the forefront of the industry's fast-moving technology adoption, redefining retail operations on a global scale and turning insights into actions. Sensormatic Solutions delivers an interconnected ecosystem of loss prevention, inventory intelligence and traffic insight solutions, along with our services and partners to enable retailers worldwide to innovate and elevate with precision, connecting data-driven outcomes that shape retail's future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and our YouTube channel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260602735372/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:



Jaclyn Messina

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls

Work: +1-561-235-6458

Email: jaclyn.messina@jci.com



Madison Southall

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls

Work: +1-215-869-6452

Email: madison.southall@jci.com



Grace Torrance

Matter on behalf of Sensormatic Solutions

Work: +1-978-518-4504

Email: jciretail@matternow.com