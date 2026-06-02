Tachyum today reaffirmed the strength of its operations, the continued development of its groundbreaking Prodigy universal processor, and its confidence in the company's legal position regarding a recently filed petition brought by BWB LLC and its manager.

Tachyum is also addressing inaccurate media reports that have circulated in recent months regarding its facilities, financial position, and business operations.

"With the continued strong support of our existing investors, Tachyum remains focused on executing our mission to deliver the world's first Universal Processor, capable of transforming AI, cloud computing, high-performance computing, and data center economics," said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, Founder and CEO of Tachyum. "Our engineering teams continue to make outstanding progress toward tape-out; our intellectual property portfolio is exceptionally strong, and we are actively advancing financing initiatives that support the next phase of company growth."

Prodigy Development Continues With Tape-Out Approaching

Tachyum confirmed that development of the Prodigy processor remains active and on schedule for major upcoming milestones.

The company's engineering organizations in both the United States and Europe continue their world class work on Prodigy development, expanding software ecosystem, product validation, and commercialization activities.

As the semiconductor industry continues to wrestle with the exploding computational requirements of artificial intelligence, Tachyum asserts that Prodigy remains uniquely positioned to provide a single unified platform, capable of industry leading performance in AI training, AI inference, cloud workloads, and high-performance computing.

The company continues to prepare for critical development milestones, including tape-out.

Bratislava R&D Center Was Never Closed

Recent media reports claiming that Tachyum was forced to shut down its Bratislava R&D operations are categorically false and inaccurate.

In October 2025, Tachyum voluntarily relocated its Bratislava R&D center to new facilities in the city center of Bratislava following changes to lease conditions at its previous location and concerns regarding the protection of sensitive intellectual property and company data at the previous location.

At no point was the company's engineering operation discontinued or disrupted.

Tachyum's R&D centers in Bratislava and Sunnyvale have remained operational throughout the relocation process and continue to support development of the company's products.

The company further confirms that all matters relating to its former Bratislava landlord have been resolved.

Financial Position and Operational Stability

The company disputes characterizations suggesting that Tachyum lacks the ability to continue operations.

Tachyum continues to successfully engage with investors and financing partners while pursuing multiple strategic funding initiatives designed to support commercialization of its technology.

The company maintains access to financing and continues to work with additional investors.

Tachyum notes that delays in previously anticipated financing transactions stemmed largely from counterparties that failed to fulfill their contractual commitments.

Among those matters, Tachyum entered into a binding investment agreement with SMP Technology in July 2025 involving a planned $220 million investment. The company alleges SMP subsequently failed to perform under that agreement and has initiated legal proceedings seeking appropriate remedies to collect contractually committed investment money.

Despite those delays, Tachyum's technology assets, intellectual property, engineering capabilities, and commercialization strategy remain strong.

Employee Retention and Engineering Continuity

Tachyum completely rejects false suggestions that it has suffered a loss of engineering capability.

Employee turnover during 2025 and 2026 remained within normal industry ranges, and the company reports that it has retained personnel necessary to continue development of the Prodigy platform.

The company continues to recruit engineering talent globally and has expanded its focus to regions with strong semiconductor expertise and highly competitive operating costs.

Tachyum confirms that no critical hardware or software development activities have been disrupted.

Czech Operations Have No Material Impact

The company also addressed questions surrounding its Czech operations.

Following a multi-year effort to recruit specialized semiconductor architects, RTL engineers, and verification personnel in the Czech Republic, Tachyum elected to end its local office activities.

The decision was based on talent acquisition challenges only.

Tachyum further notes that a prior insolvency proceeding involving its Czech entity was successfully terminated by the court shortly after the company filed its response, and the proceeding has been withdrawn by the petitioner.

The company confirms that Tachyum Czechia carries no liabilities that materially affect Tachyum's operations, finances, or development schedule, as Czech office did not have hardware architects and/or RTL designers, and did not contribute to Prodigy development.

Company Responds to BWB Petition

Tachyum, in its legal response, strongly disagrees with the multiple false allegations contained in the petition filed by BWB LLC.

The petition asserts claims relating to loss of confidence, alleged loss of corporate purpose, and the purported financial difficulties that they could allegedly cause, if they chose to do so, but that decision has not yet been made by BWB LLC.

Tachyum, as stated in its legal response, believes these claims are without merit, and/or are completely false, and Tachyum intends to continue to vigorously defend itself.

The company notes that:

BWB has not demonstrated current unpaid debts due and has not demanded any repayment.

As stated in our legal response, the fact of the matter is that the petitioner has (admittedly) not demanded payment of any of its debt, does not have an unpaid debt that is currently due, and is unable to meet the test for winding up a company.

Tachyum, as stated in its legal response, continues to successfully pursue financing alternatives and maintains access to financing.

Tachyum's affiliated operating entities continue to function and advance product development.

The intellectual property, engineering expertise, and commercialization strategy underlying Tachyum's business continue to be validated.

The company, in its response, states that it believes the petition improperly conflates the activities of separate legal entities and falsely and incorrectly characterizes the status of Tachyum's product development efforts.

"Tachyum remains a technology company with valuable intellectual property, world-class engineering talent, partners, customers, and a clear path to successful commercialization of Prodigy, the world's first Universal Processor," said Danilak. "Claims suggesting that the company's purpose has somehow disappeared are completely false and inconsistent with the facts."

Company Addresses Certain Assertions Made by BWB

Tachyum also rejects allegations concerning financial management and communications with BWB.

According to company records, financing challenges experienced during the Series C fundraising process were significantly impacted by failures of the petitioner and counterparties to fulfill previously agreed and signed funding commitments.

Tachyum notes that BWB originally committed to participate in financing transactions that ultimately did not occur, as they originally contemplated.

The company further states that it has consistently provided information to shareholders in full accordance with applicable agreements and legal obligations.

Commitment to Innovation

Tachyum continues to pursue its long-term objective of transforming the economics of artificial intelligence and data center infrastructure through its Prodigy Universal Processor.

The company believes the explosive demand for AI infrastructure, sovereign computing capabilities, and energy-efficient data center solutions creates massive opportunities for its technology.

As global demand for compute continues to accelerate at an unprecedented place, Tachyum remains focused on execution, engineering excellence, and delivering a processor designed to redefine performance, efficiency, and scalability across multiple market segments.

Looking Ahead

Tachyum enters the second half of 2026 focused on three priorities:

Achieving key Prodigy development milestones to enable tape-out.

Expanding strategic financing and partnerships.

Accelerating commercialization activities across AI, hyperscale cloud, HPC, and government markets.

The company remains confident in its future, confident in its technology, and confident in its ability to successfully address current unfounded legal challenges, while continuing to advance one of the semiconductor industry's most consequential innovations.

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About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming the economics of AI, HPC, public and private cloud with the world's first Universal Processor Prodigy unifying the functionality of a CPU, an HPC GPGPU, and AI accelerators to deliver industry-leading performance, cost and power efficiency. Tachyum has offices in the United States, Slovakia, Taiwan and the Czech Republic. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

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JPR Communications

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