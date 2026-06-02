Recognition honors organizations, products, and leaders delivering measurable results in digital defense

Keepit, the only independent, cloud-native data protection and recovery provider, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, in the category of Cloud Security. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the award recognizes the organizations, products, and people applying cybersecurity in ways that deliver real, measurable protection.

Providing measurable resilience in the age of AI

The 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honor achievement across the full landscape of digital defense, spotlighting the companies and leaders moving security beyond reaction and into proactive, accountable practice. This year's program recognized winners across 27 categories and 6 countries.

"The threats are real, and so is the defense. 2026 is about getting ahead of the attacker execution, accountability, and measurable resilience," says Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "Keepit stood out because its work in backup and recovery reflects where the market is headed: practical cybersecurity that solves real problems, earns trust, and protects the people and assets that depend on it. This recognition highlights a team that is not just keeping pace with the threat landscape but helping define what meaningful defense looks like."

Independent cloud to retain access and control

Keepit's cloud backup and recovery platform currently secures sixteen SaaS applications and the company has committed to continue adding critical applications to its portfolio throughout 2026. Through immutable backups, organizations can secure business-critical applications in an independent cloud, separate from global hyperscalers.

"We are honored that Keepit is recognized in the 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards for our work in cloud security," says Michele Hayes, CMO at Keepit. "The ability to reliably back up and recover critical data is every company's last line of defense in the age of AI. Keepit's cloud-native and independent platform ensures organizations retain access and control of their data, no matter what.

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards celebrate the people and organizations leading the next phase of digital defense, where progress is judged not by novelty, but by impact. Winners are selected based on how effectively they are using cybersecurity to reduce risk, protect data and assets, prevent harm, and strengthen the resilience of the organizations and communities they serve.

"Congratulations to Keepit. They built something deliberately independent immutable, vendor-neutral protection that holds up through outages, ransomware, and ordinary human error, which is exactly when it matters most," adds Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group.

To learn more about the 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, visit:

https://www.bintelligence.com/posts/2026-fortress-cybersecurity-awards-honoring-the-organizations-products-and-leaders-defending-the-digital-world

About Keepit

Keepit provides a next-level SaaS data protection platform purpose-built for the cloud. Securing data in a vendor-independent cloud safeguards essential business applications, boosts cyber resilience, and future-proofs data protection. Unique, separate, and immutable data storage with no third-party sub-processors ensures compliance with local regulations and mitigates the impact of ransomware while guaranteeing continuous data access, business continuity, and fast and effective disaster recovery. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers worldwide, more than 20,000 companies trust Keepit for its ease of use and effortless backup and recovery of cloud data.

For more information visit www.keepit.com or follow Keepit on LinkedIn

About the Fortress Cybersecurity Awards

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards recognize the world's leading companies, products, and people working to keep data and digital assets safe. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and more frequent, the program identifies and honors the organizations and individuals building the defenses that protect businesses, governments, and the people who depend on them. Judged by a panel of experienced security and business professionals who provide transparent feedback and detailed scoring, the awards celebrate measurable progress in digital defense.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates 12 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership. Business award programs include the BIG Innovation Awards, AI Excellence Awards, Fortress Cyber Security Awards, Excellence in Customer Service Awards, Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, Sustainability Awards, SAMMY Awards for Sales and Marketing, Best Places to Work Awards, Herizon Awards, We Love Tech Awards, NAA Top Employers Award, and BIG Awards for Business.

Unlike popularity contests, BIG programs use professional judging panels and objective scoring benchmarks to identify organizations, products, and individuals making real, measurable impact. Winners receive a complete promotional toolkit including blockchain-verified credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals.

For more information about BIG award programs, nomination deadlines, and judging criteria, visit bintelligence.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260602893609/en/

Contacts:

RedIron PR for Keepit

Kari Ritacco

kari@redironpr.com

Eliana Starbird

Chief Nominations Officer

Business Intelligence Group

+1 909-529-2737

contact@bintelligence.com