Former Forza Horizon Creative Director Mike Brown and Senior Franchise Leads to Drive Genre into a New Era with Immersive Narrative and Dynamic Sandbox Gameplay

Maverick Games, an independent studio founded by Mike Brown, former creative director on the Forza Horizon franchise, revealed its debut title, Clutch, a cinematic open-world action-driving game that redefines why we drive. Clutch takes players through an immersive narrative blending pro circuit racing with action-packed underground race-and-chase sandbox gameplay where speed and style meet high stakes pursuits and risky escapes. Clutch will launch in Spring 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Clutch's cinematic narrative and story driven campaign are at the core of its dynamic open-world experience. It tells the story of sibling racing prodigies competing in the R1K, a historic series that's been the proving ground for the world's top drivers for 100 years. Away from the pomp and pageantry of the R1K is the underground Midnight Collective made up of those who love showing off their style and the raw thrill of speed. When the hero finds himself in trouble and in need of a fixer, the underbelly of the R1K is smashed wide open.

A first look at the story, actors, world and what's at stake will be revealed at the Summer Game Fest Showcase on Friday, June 5.

"Maverick has assembled a dream team of car lovers and driving fans with decades of experience building genre-defining open-world racing games," said Mike Brown, Creative Director and Founder of Maverick Games. "Our mission from day-one is for Clutch to push the genre into a new era, innovate through new types of open-world sandbox gameplay and deliver a generational leap on the staples of why we love driving games."

In Clutch, players will compete for position, reputation and rewards while navigating shifting alliances, escalating pursuits and rival crews across a living PvPvE action-driving world. Players will progress through a diverse array of hand-crafted and spontaneous missions and races that break the mold of modern driving games and challenge player creativity at every turn. Clutch's open-world sandbox unleashes blockbuster action and unscripted chaos in every high-speed getaway.

Clutch's proprietary physics engine and deep vehicle personalization system allow players to build cars defined as much by identity and style as raw performance. Customization goes deeper than the custom paint or aftermarket parts, it's in the tiny details of owning a car that build on the connection between car and driver. Players can create a true one-of-one car and the ride of their dreams in Clutch, being rewarded equally for both creative flair and finishing position.

Watch "Welcome to Clutch Official Reveal" at ThisIsMaverickGames

For more information on Maverick Games, and to learn more about Clutch follow Maverick Games' social channels at: https://linktr.ee/MaverickGames

Assets for Clutch can be found here.

About Maverick Games

Maverick Games is a new game development studio based in Leamington Spa, UK. Maverick was founded with an independent, pioneering spirit and a commitment to place developers' creativity, innovation, and wellbeing at the heart of the studio. Maverick is currently developing its debut title, Clutch, a new AAA open world action-driving game, which will launch in Spring 2027. Be inspired. Be creative. Be innovative. Be a Maverick.

For more information visit: https://maverick-games.com/

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Contacts:

fortyseven communications on behalf of Maverick Games

Chase Colasonno

maverick@fortyseven.com