Black Book Research: Black Book Polls Find Health Plans Moving From Digital Transformation Promises to Proof-Based Payer IT Execution

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Black Book Research announced new findings from its 2026 State of Payer Digital Technology report now, revealing that U.S. health plans and managed care organizations are entering a more disciplined payer IT buying cycle defined by measurable execution, not broad digital transformation messaging.

Based on polling of 8,194 verified health plan, managed care, payer technology, operations and services users, Black Book found that payer buyers are now placing greater emphasis on whether platforms, managed services and technology-enabled operations can prove measurable improvement in authorization speed, data quality, claims accuracy, member service, provider friction, compliance evidence, AI governance and cost-to-serve.

"Health plans are telling us the central issue is no longer whether they need digital modernization," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "The payer question has become far more concrete: can this technology reduce manual work, produce defensible evidence, improve turnaround, protect member and provider data, and show measurable operating value after implementation?"

The report identifies a major shift in payer technology management: health plans are moving from project-completion thinking to run-state performance measurement. Surveyed users increasingly judge payer IT by cycle time, first-pass accuracy, touch rate, defect rate, audit evidence, user satisfaction, service-level performance and cost per transaction.

Among the most notable Black Book findings:

86% of payer respondents rated prior authorization and utilization management modernization as a high or very high operating priority, confirming that authorization workflow remains one of the most visible pressure points in managed care operations.

82% cited interoperability, FHIR/API readiness and usable data exchange as essential, but Black Book found that buyers are increasingly focused on whether exchanged data is reconciled, governed and usable inside real payer workflows.

79% reported that provider data defects continue to create downstream operational risk, affecting directory accuracy, claims routing, network adequacy, access analysis and member trust.

77% elevated cybersecurity, identity management, API security, privacy, governance, risk and third-party exposure to enterprise-risk or board-level concern status.

75% said AI-enabled workflows require human review, explainability, monitoring and audit trails before broader deployment into regulated payer operations.

73% reported convergence across quality, Stars, HEDIS, CAHPS, risk adjustment and care-gap workflows around shared data assets, indicating that plans are moving away from siloed quality and performance systems.

66% identified managed services and BPaaS as strategic operating extensions rather than labor substitution, with buyers increasingly requiring SLA evidence, automation contribution, auditability and unit-cost transparency.

"Payer executives are no longer impressed by disconnected automation pilots," Brown said. "They want evidence packages. They want to know whether an authorization decision can be traced, whether a provider record can be trusted, whether an AI-assisted workflow can be explained, whether a managed service is lowering unit cost, and whether data exchanged through APIs actually improves the work."

Black Book also identified a more selective 2026-2027 payer buying outlook. Health plans are expected to prioritize investments where regulatory pressure, workflow friction and cost pressure overlap. The steepest demand is projected around evidence-ready authorization workflows, data usability, cybersecurity resilience, AI governance, payment integrity, shared payer data platforms, quality and risk data reuse, provider accuracy and modernization of legacy operating infrastructure.

The most provocative finding, according to Black Book, is that payer technology buyers are increasingly rejecting modernization that only digitizes a broken process.

Health plans are looking for platforms and services that change accountability, improve queue design, strengthen policy governance, correct data-quality defects and activate downstream workflows.

"The next payer IT cycle will reward disciplined execution and punish vague transformation," Brown said. "For health plans, compliance, data quality, AI control, provider accuracy, cybersecurity, member service and administrative cost are no longer separate conversations. They are one operating model conversation."

The 2026 State of Payer Digital Technology report evaluates client experience and operational performance across 60 payer technology domains using Black Book's proprietary 18-KPI payer IT operational excellence model. The research framework measures workflow fit, implementation performance, interoperability, data usability, automation maturity, AI governance, security posture, compliance readiness, reporting and auditability, scalability, service responsiveness, time-to-value and total cost/value realization.

Black Book reports survey-level findings at a 95% respondent confidence level, with an approximate maximum total-sample error band of +/- 1.1 percentage points under the most conservative respondent-share assumption.

The full report is available from Black Book Research and is positioned as one of the industry's most expansive and statistically precise client-reported payer IT evaluation resources, drawing direct insight from more than eight thousand U.S. health plan and managed care technology and services users.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare technology and services market research firm specializing in vendor-agnostic client satisfaction, user experience and operational performance polling. For more than two decades, Black Book has measured healthcare software, technology, outsourcing, managed services and technology-enabled operations through client-reported data, transparent scoring models and function-specific KPIs designed to support practical buyer decision-making.

"Independent Global Healthcare IT Intelligence for buyers who need proof before platform or services commitment."

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SOURCE: Black Book Research