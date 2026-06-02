TeleTracking Brings Real-Time Operational Intelligence Beyond the Hospital Walls with Operations IQ Ambulatory

Longstanding partner Carilion Clinic becomes the first health system to deploy the platform's powerful new ambulatory solution, tackling referral delays head-on and strengthening continuity of care across its integrated network

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / TeleTracking Technologies, the gold standard in healthcare operations technology, today announced a landmark expansion of its Operations IQ Platform with the introduction of Operations IQ Ambulatory - a powerful new pillar purpose-built to transform outpatient access and referral management across health systems.

Building on the momentum of TeleTracking's strategic partnership with Palantir and the power of Foundry's data integration capabilities, this launch signals a defining new chapter for the company - one that extends its platform beyond the four walls of acute care to address the industry's most persistent "blind spot": the fragmented outpatient referral journey. By combining 35 years of unmatched operational expertise and data with advanced infrastructure, Operations IQ Ambulatory delivers the real-time intelligence health systems need to keep patients moving seamlessly from referral to care.

"For decades, TeleTracking has been the operational backbone of the acute setting - and now we're bringing that same transformative visibility, intelligence, and automation to outpatient care," said Chris Johnson, Co-CEO of TeleTracking. "Health systems don't pursue network integrity for their own sake - they pursue it because there are real people in their communities counting on them for care. Operations IQ Ambulatory is not just a new product - it's a new frontier that helps health systems honor that commitment, ensuring every patient gets the right care at the right time."

A Breakthrough for Outpatient Access

Access challenges don't begin at the hospital door - they begin the moment a referral enters the system. While health systems have mastered the complexities of inpatient flow, the outpatient transition has remained stubbornly siloed, resulting in lower network utilization, delayed care, and significant revenue loss. By consolidating referral oversight into a single, intelligent framework, it enables organizations to standardize prioritization, strengthen accountability, and act before delays ever escalate into missed care.

Carilion Clinic, a longstanding TeleTracking partner and health system innovator, is the first to test and deploy Operations IQ Ambulatory - taking a decisive step toward identifying access bottlenecks and delivering timely, sophisticated care.

"Our collaboration with TeleTracking has helped set the industry standard for operational throughput. This next step builds on that progress," said Paul Davenport, Senior Vice President at Carilion. "Maintaining a high-performing integrated network demands deep operational intelligence. With clearer, real-time insight, we can address referral backlogs before they impact patients, helping us better align outpatient services and deliver high-quality care."

Operations IQ Ambulatory: Key Capabilities

Built as a high-performance extension of TeleTracking's Operations IQ Platform, Operations IQ Ambulatory delivers:

Real-time Queue Monitoring : Instant visibility into referral volumes, wait times, and backlogs across all specialties - designed to help prevent patients from falling through the cracks

AI-Driven Smart Prioritization: Configurable logic provides staff with clear guidance for prioritizing high-acuity and time-sensitive referrals, helping to minimize wait times for high-priority referrals

Bottleneck Detection : Real-time alerts for misrouted referrals or mounting backlogs before they impact care

Provider Capacity Alignment: Synchronizes provider availability with patient demand to maximize clinic efficiency

Operations IQ Ambulatory marks the most significant strategic expansion in TeleTracking's 35-year history - extending its industry-leading platform across the full continuum of care. For hospitals and health systems, it means true end-to-end network integrity: fewer referral delays, stronger revenue retention, and a seamless, connected experience for every patient from first referral to final appointment.

About TeleTracking

TeleTracking Technologies is the global leader in healthcare Operations Platforms, serving more than 900 hospitals and health systems worldwide. For over 35 years, TeleTracking has delivered real-time operational solutions that integrate with EMRs and enterprise systems to give leaders complete visibility and orchestration across their networks - eliminating inefficiencies, reducing costs, and driving measurable ROI. By combining unmatched domain expertise with purpose-built technology, TeleTracking transforms how health systems operate so they can do more with what they have.

About Carilion Clinic

Carilion Clinic is a not-for-profit healthcare organization headquartered in Roanoke, Va. A comprehensive network of hospitals, primary and specialty physician practices and other complementary services provide quality care close to home for nearly 1 million Virginians. With an enduring commitment to the region's health and wellness, Carilion advances care through sophisticated services, philanthropy, and medical education and research. For more information, visit CarilionClinic.org.

Media Contact:

Karina Stabile

Aria Marketing for TeleTracking

kstabile@ariamarketing.com

(516) 317-5835

SOURCE: TeleTracking

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/teletracking-brings-real-time-operational-intelligence-beyond-the-hos-1172300