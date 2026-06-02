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ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2026 15:14 Uhr
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Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd.: NMEX Completes First Acquisition in New Oil and Gas Non-Operated Working Interest Growth Strategy

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / NMEX today announced the successful completion of its first acquisition under a new strategic initiative focused on building a diversified portfolio of non-operated working interests in oil and gas development projects across the United States.

The initiative targets acreage positions within units scheduled for horizontal drilling by established mid-sized independent oil and gas operators with demonstrated track records of drilling success and operational efficiency.

Under this program, NMEX typically acquires non-operated working interest positions ranging from 0.3333% to 2.5% in selected drilling units. These positions are designed to provide diversified exposure to multiple operators and basins while minimizing operational risk.

The company's investment strategy is centered on disciplined capital allocation with a targeted internal rate of return (IRR) or 20% to 33 %, depending on project-specific economics, drilling outcomes, and commodity price environments.

"This first acquisition represents an important milestone in executing our broader strategy of building a portfolio of high quality, non-operated interests alongside experienced operators," reported a NMEX spokesperson.

"We are focused on identifying projects with verifiable, proven operators with strong technical fundamentals and attractive return profiles".

NMEX's approach emphasizes. Partnership with operators who have demonstrated a history of successful horizontal development and responsible reservoir management. By participating at the working level without operating responsibilities, NMEX aims to achieve risk-adjusted returns while maintaining diversified exposure across multiple projects. The company expects to continue evaluating additional acquisition opportunities as part of its ongoing expansion strategy within the upstream oil and gas sector.

Contact: Noel Schaefer cerronrs@msn.com

SOURCE: Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nmex-completes-first-acquisition-in-new-oil-and-gas-non-operated-working-interest-1171831

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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