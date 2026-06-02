Apia, Samoa--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, has released its June 2026 Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, confirming that all supported assets remain fully backed and continuing the platform's monthly commitment to reserve transparency.

Phemex June Proof Of Reserve

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According to the latest report, Phemex maintained reserves exceeding user liabilities across all eight reported assets, with an average reserve ratio of 154.78%. Each asset remained above the 100% reserve threshold, indicating that platform holdings exceeded corresponding customer balances.

According to the June 2026 Proof of Reserves update, Phemex reported the following reserve ratios:

BTC: 134.98%

134.98% ETH: 150.92%

150.92% USD: 100.27%

100.27% SOL: 157.19%

157.19% AVAX: 163.33%

163.33% TRX: 123.28%

123.28% XRP: 147.34%

147.34% SUI: 260.93%

Through its Merkle tree-based verification process, Phemex enables users to independently confirm that their balances are included in the platform's reported liabilities, while keeping individual account details private.

Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex, commented: "Proof of Reserves is most valuable when it is consistent, specific, and independently verifiable. For centralized exchanges, transparency should not rely only on broad assurances. Users need recurring data that shows how platform reserves compare with reported liabilities across the assets they actually hold. Our June update reflects that discipline, with all supported assets remaining fully backed and visible through user-side verification."

The June update marks another milestone in Phemex's ongoing transparency efforts. Alongside reserve reporting, the exchange continues to invest in security infrastructure, risk controls, and platform resilience as part of its broader commitment to building a more accountable and trustworthy trading environment for digital asset users worldwide.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

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Source: Zeest Media LLC