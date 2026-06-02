Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 1 June 2026 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share

Cum Income Ex-dividend Pence per share

Ex Income NAV with debt at par value 385.33 382.50 NAV with debt at fair value 389.75 386.92

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

2 June 2026

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323