Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that at the close of business on 1 June 2026 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.
|Pence per share
Cum Income Ex-dividend
|Pence per share
Ex Income
|NAV with debt at par value
|385.33
|382.50
|NAV with debt at fair value
|389.75
|386.92
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
2 June 2026
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
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