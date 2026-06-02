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WKN: 866263 | ISIN: US3976241071 | Ticker-Symbol: GR3
Frankfurt
02.06.26 | 09:05
52,50 Euro
-1,87 % -1,00
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GREIF INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREIF INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,5056,5017:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 15:12 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Greif, Inc. Declares 10.7% Increase to Quarterly Dividend

DELAWARE, Ohio, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.62 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.93 per share on its Class B Common Stock.

"As part of our disciplined and balanced capital allocation framework, our Board has approved a 10.7% increase to our quarterly dividend," said Larry Hilsheimer, Greif's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "This increase reflects the continued strength of our free cash flow generation, the significant progress we have made strengthening our balance sheet, and our confidence in Greif's long-term earnings power. We remain committed to a disciplined capital allocation approach which includes maintaining leverage below 2.0x, investing in high-return organic growth opportunities, executing opportunistic share repurchases, and returning cash to shareholders through dividends."

Dividends are payable on July 1, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2026.

About Greif

Founded in 1877, Greif is a global leader in performance packaging located in 35 countries. The company delivers trusted, innovative, and tailored solutions that support some of the world's most demanding and fastest-growing industries. With a commitment to legendary customer service, operational excellence, and global sustainability, Greif packages life's essentials - and creates lasting value for its colleagues, customers, and other stakeholders. Learn more about the company's Customized Polymer, Sustainable Fiber, Durable Metal, and Innovative Closure Solutions at www.greif.com and follow Greif on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other statements about future expectations, prospects, estimates and other matters that are dependent upon future events or developments. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "should," "could," "would," "project," "continue," "likely," and similar expressions, and include statements reflecting future results, trends or guidance and statements of outlook. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, expectations and other information currently available to management. All forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forecasted, projected or anticipated, whether expressed or implied. Greif is subject to additional risks and uncertainties described in its Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports and exhibits to those reports. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Greif undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contact:

Bill D'Onofrio
614-499-7233
bill.donofrio@greif.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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