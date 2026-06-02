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ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2026 15:26 Uhr
220 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Remergify, Inc.: Remergify LLC Signs Letter of Intent with Utilicraft Aerospace Industries, Inc.

Transaction Positions UITA to Acquire Wipeboard Platform and Suite of SaaS Derivatives; Stuart Fine to Serve as CEO of Post-Closing Entity

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Remergify LLC, a Miami-based technology asset developer, today announced that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Utilicraft Aerospace Industries, Inc. (OTC Markets:UITA) pursuant to which UITA proposes to acquire the Wipeboard Platform and its associated intellectual property assets from Remergify. The transaction is structured as an asset acquisition, with UITA issuing preferred stock representing voting control of the post-closing entity as the sole consideration. Upon closing, Stuart Fine, CEO of Remergify, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of the post-closing entity.

Transaction Overview

The proposed transaction is designed to re-rate the enterprise value of UITA through the introduction of the Wipeboard Platform and its derivatives roadmap, and the operational capabilities of the Remergify development organization. Remergify will retain all rights to its broader portfolio of ventures, including TrustNFT, GeoNFT.games, SeedlessWallet, itsme, ReadySetFundGrow, and EvidenceTrust.

The LOI contemplates a 30-day mutual due diligence period and a 60-day exclusivity window. The parties intend to negotiate and execute a definitive Acquisition Agreement, with valuation of the acquired assets supported by cost-to-recreate, comparable transaction, and discounted future value methodologies, with a blended range estimated between $325,000 and $565,000.

The Wipeboard Platform and Derivatives Suite

The acquired assets encompass the full Wipeboard technology stack - a collaborative online whiteboard SaaS platform operating at wipeboard.io - along with the following derivative products currently in active development:

Wipeboard.io - The core collaborative whiteboard platform targeting small teams, agencies, consultants, and mastermind facilitators. Currently live with active users on a SaaS subscription model ranging from $9 to $79 per month.

ColdBoard.io - A community-driven platform enabling public tip submission and collaborative analysis of cold case criminal investigations. In development, targeting a freemium and institutional licensing revenue model.

Wipeboard for Families - A family based version that gamifies homework and chores. Helps families keep track of schedules, activities, and schoolwork. Every family member can see their schedule and the parents can see every task finished in real time.

"Wipeboard is a living, revenue-generating SaaS platform with a derivatives roadmap that spans legal tech, education, and community-driven investigative tools. Bringing this asset set into a public vehicle through a transaction with UITA creates a meaningful opportunity to access capital markets, accelerate development across the suite, and build lasting enterprise value. I look forward to leading the post-closing entity and executing on this vision."

- Stuart Fine, CEO, Remergify LLC

About Remergify LLC

Remergify LLC is a Miami, Florida-based technology asset developer operating a portfolio of interconnected SaaS, blockchain, and infrastructure ventures. Remergify builds and commercializes technology assets across identity verification, elder fraud prevention, legal tech, location-based gaming, and opportunity zone infrastructure investment. Additional information is available at remergify.com.

About Utilicraft Aerospace Industries, Inc. (OTC:UITA)

Utilicraft Aerospace Industries, Inc. is a corporation organized under the laws of Nevada, with shares quoted on the OTC Expert Market under the ticker symbol UITA. The proposed transaction with Remergify is intended to re-rate the enterprise value of UITA through the introduction of the Wipeboard Platform and its derivatives suite.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The proposed transaction is subject to the execution of a definitive agreement,

satisfactory completion of due diligence, and other customary closing conditions. No assurance can be given that the proposed transaction will be consummated on the terms described herein or at all. Neither Remergify LLC nor any of its affiliates undertakes any obligation to update these statements.

# # #

Contact:
Stuart Fine
CEO
Remergify
stuart@remergify.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/remergify-llc-signs-letter-of-intent-with-utilicraft-aerospace-industries-inc.-1172141

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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